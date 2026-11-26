MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lorenzo Musetti marked his return to Davis Cup action with a 6-0 7-6(5) victory over Hong Seong-chan on Wednesday to give three-times defending champions Italy a 1-0 lead over South Korea in the quarter-finals in Bologna.

Playing his first Davis Cup match since 2024, the 24-year-old has slipped to 27th in the world rankings after an injury-hit 2026 season that followed a rise to a career-high world number five in January.

Musetti skipped last year's Davis Cup Finals, citing physical and family reasons.

The Italian raced through the opening set without dropping a game and appeared on course for a routine victory after moving 4-2 ahead in the second. Hong battled back to force a tiebreak, but Musetti held firm to complete the win in one hour and 32 minutes.

French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli is due to face Kwon Soon-woo in the second singles rubber, while Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori are lined up to take on Chung Hyeon and Kwon in the doubles if required.

The tie will be decided over a maximum of three rubbers, with the two singles contests followed by doubles if required.

The winners of the tie will meet the Czech Republic in Friday's semi-final after the Czechs beat Canada in the last eight on Tuesday.

Lorenzo Musetti Davis Cup South Korea Bologna