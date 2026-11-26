MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov will compete in the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final, which will be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation announced the news.

Magomedov will compete in the under-58 kg weight category.

He will be accompanied by Mammad Abdullayev, head coach of Azerbaijan's national team, and coach Aykhan Tagizade.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 27 to 29.