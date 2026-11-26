Azerbaijani Athlete Gashim Magomedov To Compete In Grand Prix Final In Astana
The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation announced the news.
Magomedov will compete in the under-58 kg weight category.
He will be accompanied by Mammad Abdullayev, head coach of Azerbaijan's national team, and coach Aykhan Tagizade.
The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 27 to 29.
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