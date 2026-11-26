MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 99% Revenue Growth to product innovation, platform unification, and end-to-end workflows featuring AI

Pleasant Grove, UT, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence today announced that it ranked number 496 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Dental Intelligence grew 99% during 2022 to 2025.

Dental Intelligence's chief executive officer, Scott Johnson, credits the impressive growth to a unified platform, continual development of new features, and investing in end-to-end workflows featuring AI. He said,“Our growth follows our customers' growth. When a practice can see exactly where it stands and act on it in a few clicks, schedules fill, production climbs, and collections come in faster. A unified platform with end-to-end workflows makes that possible, and AI is speeding it up. I'm grateful to our team for building an award-winning product, and to the practices that push us to keep making it better.”

Dental Intelligence has previously ranked #317 and #418 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2021 and 2022, respectively.







Dental Intelligence

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is dentistry's leading Practice Performance Platform, built to help dental teams do more with every day. Deep analytics show you exactly where your practice stands, and complete workflows help your team act on it right away, from scheduling and patient communication to payments and insurance.

When everything works together seamlessly, your team can spend less time juggling systems and more time with patients. Practices grow production, visits, and collections while lowering overhead. And now, with powerful AI, you get more support for your team, more time for your patients, and a seamless way to Practice Smarter.

About Deloitte

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Dental Intelligence Ranked Number 496 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500