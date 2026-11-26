New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued an official statement noting that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. According to a press release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the brief four-day sitting is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 3. "The Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026," the release said. comes after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Central government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. In a post on X, Rijiju added that the sittings of both Houses of Parliament are expected to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business. "The Government has requested Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Rijiju posted on X. "Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," the Union Minister added

Speculation over the delimitation and women's reservation has intensified following Rijiju's announcement, as the announcement did not specify which bills would be taken up. The decision to reconvene the Houses at short notice comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented procedural timeline following the previous parliamentary session. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on August 13, 2026. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)