Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Co-operation (Norad) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strengthening strategic co-operation between Qatar Fund for Development of the State of Qatar and the Norwegian Agency for Development Co-operation of the Kingdom of Norway for 2026-2030.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 2026 Arab-DAC Dialogue on Development, hosted by Norway in Oslo on Nov 24-25, which brings together heads and senior representatives of Arab Co-ordination Group (ACG) institutions and members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC).

The signing took place in the presence of HE the Chairperson of QFFD, Sheikh Thani bin Hamad al-Thani, and Norway's Minister of International Development, Åsmund Grøver Aukrust. The MoU was signed by Director-General of QFFD, Fahad Hamad al-Sulaiti, and Director General of Norad, Gunn Jorid Roset.

The MoU sets out a framework for strategic cooperation between the two institutions over the next five years, covering the exploration of potential co-financing opportunities and a joint wallet approach to support mutually agreed development initiatives; the exchange of knowledge and experience on development policies, financing approaches and programme implementation; support for capacity building and institutional learning through technical consultations and exchanges; and strengthened institutional dialogue to identify shared priorities and potential joint initiatives.

A QFFD delegation headed by HE Sheikh Thani attended the opening of the dialogue, while the al-Sulaiti held a number of bilateral meetings on its sidelines with parties of mutual interest.

Al-Sulaiti spoke at the dialogue's second session“Scaling up Blended Finance for Sustainable Development: Including in Fragile Contexts”, which explored how Arab providers and DAC members can work together on blended finance approaches, including to address the impact of the digital economy on youth employment in the Mena region.

Inaugurated in Kuwait in 2009, the Arab-DAC Dialogue serves as a platform for high-level political engagement and technical collaboration between the ACG and DAC members. This year's Dialogue focuses on the future of international development co-operation and scaling up blended finance for sustainable development.