Qatari writer Saud al-Shammari will participate in the International Cultural Festival of Desert Theatre in Adrar, Algeria, as a member of the international jury for indoor performances. He will also deliver a specialised masterclass on dramatic writing as part of the festival's accompanying training programme.

The festival will take place from December 1-7 under the theme 'The Desert, an Open Theatre'. This edition, dedicated to scenography, is being held in honour of the late artist Chadi al-Eid. Al-Shammari expressed his pleasure at taking part in the festival and his pride in representing Qatar at this international theatrical gathering. He noted that the participation holds particular significance, offering opportunities to engage with diverse theatrical experiences and exchange artistic insights and expertise with a distinguished group of theatre professionals and creative talents from various countries.

Commenting on his masterclass in dramatic writing, al-Shammari said such meetings provide an important platform for sharing knowledge and experience with young writers, theatre practitioners and those interested in the performing arts. The session will address the fundamentals of dramatic text development, character creation and plot construction, with a focus on producing scripts that reflect the concerns of individuals and their communities.

Al-Shammari also expressed his gratitude to the festival's president, Aqbaoui Sheikh, for his confidence and for providing this opportunity. He said he looks forward to contributing to the promotion of Qatari theatre at Arab and international cultural events, while opening new avenues for cooperation and exchange among creative professionals.

The festival has announced the formation of its international jury for indoor performances, chaired by Ahmed Razak of Algeria. The jury includes Dr Kawthar Mechri of Algeria, Saud al-Shammari of Qatar, Hazem Shebl of Egypt, and Pepe Zapata of Spain. The committee will follow and evaluate the competing performances throughout the festival, before selecting the winning productions and announcing the awards at the closing ceremony.

Al-Shammari's participation carries additional significance as the first Qatari representation at this international festival, further strengthening the presence of Qatari theatrical talent at cultural events across the Arab world and internationally.