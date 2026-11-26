MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) on Thursday signed contracts to execute strategic projects for the development of electricity and water network infrastructure. The total value of these contracts exceeds QAR 3 billion, involving five national and five international firms. The signing of the contracts was attended by several officials, sector directors, and department heads from the corporation.

These contracts are part of KAHRAMAA's ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure for the electricity and water sectors, and to enhance the readiness of its networks to keep pace with the urban expansion and developmental growth currently taking place in the country, the corporation said in a statement today.

The projects also aim to provide the necessary services for land plots allocated to citizens, ensuring that both current and future needs are met in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and reliability, the statement added.

It further noted that the participation of national companies in executing these projects reflects KAHRAMAA's commitment to supporting the private sector and increasing its contribution to strategic projects. This aligns with the state's broader objectives to empower national companies and expand their involvement in development and infrastructure initiatives.

President of KAHRAMAA, Eng. Abdullah bin Ali Al Thiab affirmed that the signed contracts reflect the Corporation's commitment to continuously developing the electricity and water network systems. This includes enhancing their efficiency and reliability through the expansion of infrastructure and the development of networks required to serve land plots allocated to citizens, in line with the urban and developmental progress currently witnessed by the State of Qatar.

He noted that these projects represent a significant step toward supporting national companies, empowering the private sector, and strengthening its role in executing strategic projects. This aligns with the State's broader strategies and the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030, while further bolstering the private sector's contribution to the nation's comprehensive development journey.

The national companies participating in the execution of these projects include El Sewedy Cables; Al Ajaj Company Ltd; Hexa Tech International for Trading and Contracting; Voltage Engineering Ltd.; and Al Waha Contracting and Trading.

Meanwhlie, the international companies involved include Larsen & Toubro; Taihan Cable & Solution; LS Cable & System Ltd; Lahmeyer International GmbH' and Energoprojekt Entel Ltd.

KAHRAMAA emphasized its ongoing commitment to developing the electricity and water transmission and distribution systems, improving network efficiency, and enhancing reliability. These efforts are aimed at meeting the growing demand for services and providing sustainable infrastructure that supports development requirements and addresses the future needs of the State.

KAHRAMAA electricity water networks