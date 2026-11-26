MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism and Uber have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the resident and visitor mobility, elevate service standards and promote Qatar as a tourism destination. The partnership will explore integrated mobility solutions and initiatives designed to improve the resident and visitor journey and strengthen hospitality across the tourism sector.

The MoU was signed at a ceremony at Raffles Hotel Doha, by, Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism, Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber and General Manager at Uber for Qatar and RoMENA, Antonio Al Asmar during his visit to Doha.

Under the agreement, the two parties will explore collaboration across several areas, including driver hospitality training, premium mobility services, joint destination marketing, mobility coordination during major events, visitor incentives and mobility solutions at key entry points, including the airport and port.

Enhancing service quality is a key focus of the partnership. Uber will share Qatar Tourism's hospitality initiatives with its driver partners, while both parties will collaborate on regular hospitality and tourism training sessions to strengthen service standards and enhance the passenger experience.

Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism, Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber said: "For many visitors, their first impression of Qatar begins with the journey from the airport, and every ride thereafter contributes to their experience of the country. Our partnership with Uber reflects our commitment to making the journey for both residents and visitors more seamless experiences while demonstrating Qatar's culture of hospitality across every touchpoint. Through driver training and tailored mobility solutions, we aim to enhance service quality and make it easier to discover Qatar."

The partnership will also explore potential tourism-focused offerings through the Uber app, including guided tours, customisable routes, discounted rides to major attractions and cultural sites, and curated content highlighting Qatar's culture and events. Joint marketing campaigns will provide an opportunity to showcase Qatar to a global audience.

Qatar Tourism Uber