MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--New Zealand's Black Foils have appointed Yarnie Guthrie, who led New Zealand Rugby's commercial team, as Chief Commercial Officer.

The appointment comes days after the Black Foils won the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix for the third year in a row and five months after MSP Sports Capital acquired a majority stake in the team.

Guthrie will lead the Black Foils' commercial strategy and partnerships in New Zealand and around the world. He will work alongside MSP and co-CEOs Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, the Olympic champions who founded the team.

“Yarnie's spent years building partnerships for the All Blacks and Black Ferns, and that's exactly the experience we want behind the Black Foils,” Burling said.“To have someone of his calibre leading our commercial work says a lot about how far we've come as a team. I'm looking forward to working with him to bring new partners on board and do more with the ones who already back us.”

“I had nine years at NZ Rugby, and one of the things I loved most was seeing how much it meant to people, wherever you were in the world, to see a Kiwi team do well. I get that same feeling watching the Black Foils. They're world class, they look after each other and I'm proud to be joining them. The best part of the job is when someone you first met across a boardroom table is on the phone to you after a race because they care how the team went. Those are the partnerships I want us to build,” said Guthrie.“Working alongside Jeff Moorad, Jahm Najafi and the team at MSP Sports Capital makes it even more exciting. Their experience, ambition and international connections give us a fantastic platform to build something special around the Black Foils.”

Guthrie joined New Zealand Rugby in 2016 to run the commercial programme for the 2017 DHL British & Irish Lions tour. He went on to lead partnerships and global commercial sales, working with the All Blacks and Black Ferns, before becoming General Manager, Commercial in 2023. He previously spent six years as Commercial Director of Welsh rugby side the Ospreys.

Jeff Moorad, CEO of MSP Sports Capital, said,“Yarnie brings an exceptional track record of building commercial partnerships and driving growth for one of the world's most recognised sporting brands. We see tremendous opportunity to grow the Black Foils' commercial platform, deepen our relationships with partners and connect with fans in New Zealand and around the world.”

Guthrie joins the team in Abu Dhabi this week for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix on 28 and 29 November, the final event of the 2026 SailGP season.

About the Black Foils

The Black Foils are Aotearoa New Zealand's SailGP team, established in 2020 by Olympic and America's Cup champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke. They entered the championship in Season 2 and are now one of its most recognisable teams. In 2026, MSP Sports Capital acquired a majority stake in the team, with the founders continuing as co-CEOs. The Black Foils race with purpose, supporting their Race for the Future partner Live Ocean, the marine conservation foundation the pair founded. At the heart of the team is a mission to race for a healthy ocean, and a healthy future.

About SailGP

The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds faster than 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize money of US$12.8 million at stake. Powered by nature – wind, sea and sun – SailGP races for a better future. Visit SailGP to find out more.

About MSP Sports Capital

MSP Sports Capital is a global private equity firm that invests in teams, leagues, and other businesses in the sports ecosystem. The firm pursues influential positions in mature sports companies and focuses on creating value and driving differentiated returns. MSP Sports Capital was founded by veteran investor-operators Jahm Najafi and Jeff Moorad, whose experience spans the world's largest sports leagues, including MLB, NBA, NFL, F1 and European football. MSP Sports Capital is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit .

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