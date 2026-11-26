MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- A US federal judge in Washington, D.C. has granted the application of Cambodian businessman Yim Leak under 28 U.S.C. 1782, authorizing him to serve subpoenas for documents and testimony on Jacob Sims, an author of articles published through Whale Hunting, an online investigative reporting group focused on Asia. The order was issued by Judge Ana C. Reyes on November 23, 2026 (Case No. 1:26-mc-00095-ACR, D.D.C.).

The court found that Mr. Yim had established all of the statutory requirements under 28 U.S.C. 1782, including that the discovery Mr. Yim seeks is for use in foreign proceedings before Thai tribunals to which Mr. Yim is a party, including an investigation before the Thai Anti-Money Laundering Office and a civil forfeiture action. Likewise, the court concluded that it had discretion to grant the application because Mr. Yim seeks specific categories of information within a limited period. At this preliminary stage, it also found that nothing in the record indicates that Mr. Yim's request is an attempt to circumvent Thai proof-gathering rules.

Thailand's AMLO has frozen more than 20 billion baht, over USD 600 million, in assets connected to Mr. Yim. "The freeze traces to a single currency exchange transfer of about USD 150,000 through a regulated provider," said Lanny Davis. "That is roughly 4,000 times the size of the transaction. It is not proportionate enforcement. It is overreach."

Mr. Sims' articles make allegations about the sources of Mr. Yim's wealth, his family, business connections, and his involvement in foreign scam networks. Mr. Yim denies any involvement with any foreign scam networks in Thailand or elsewhere. Mr. Yim has not been indicted or convicted of any offense. The subpoenas seek evidence concerning the basis for those allegations, which Mr. Yim's representatives say may have contributed to the seizure order and other measures in Thailand.

"This favorable order by the DC federal court means that the alleged 'investigative reporter' Jacob Sims will be forced to testify under oath, and thus he cannot repeat his false and misleading accusations against Yim Leak without the penalty of perjury," said Lanny J. Davis, former White House Special Counsel to President Clinton and a privacy and civil liberties panelist advisor to President George W. Bush.

Speaking of those he alleges are responsible for a smear campaign with the complicity of the Thai government, Mr. Davis continued:

"We will not allow Mr. Sims to continue what we allege to be his smear campaign of falsehoods and misleading assertions. We will hold him to account in a US federal court proceeding. He cannot hide from the facts and the truth anymore."

Mr. Davis added that attorneys for Mr. Yim have also filed a petition with the UN:

"Lies by the Thai government about Mr. Yim being in any way responsible for such scam networks, in defiance of due process and the presumption of innocence, are human rights violations," Mr. Davis said, "as we have alleged in our petition to the United Nations filed by Jared Genser on behalf of Yim Leak."

(Link to UN Petition here: )

Note to editors: The order is public on the docket of the US District Court for the District of Columbia. The underlying application remains under seal.

About Seiden Law LLP:

Seiden Law LLP is chief global counsel to Cambodian businessman Yim Leak. Founded by Robert Seiden, the firm has represented a broad range of high-profile domestic and international clients across corporate, litigation, and reputational matters, including prior work for the Trump Organization.

About Jared Genser:

Genser is Managing Director of Perseus Strategies, an international law firm. Over more than two decades, he has served as pro bono counsel to five Nobel Peace Prize laureates. The New York Times has referred to him as“The Extractor” for his work freeing political prisoners worldwide.

About Lanny Davis:

Davis is a former Special Counsel to President Bill Clinton, a privacy and civil liberties panel advisor to Republican President George W. Bush, an author, and a TV commentator on CNN and other media.

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