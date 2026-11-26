(BUSINESS WIRE )--Chiesi is celebrating 50 years in Brazil, commemorating a journey that began in 1976 when the country became the first international operation of the Group outside Italy.

The anniversary comes at a moment of continued investment in the country: Chiesi Group announces a €20 million (R$124 million) investment to revamp its manufacturing facility in Santana de Parnaíba (São Paulo), to produce Carbon Minimal Inhalers (CMIs). Through the transition to a low-GWP propellant, CMIs are expected to reduce the carbon footprint of inhaled products by up to 90% compared to current products in use, and to the level of DPIs, without compromising clinical choice or continuity of care for patients.

The investment forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Group's global industrial footprint, following significant investments in Italy and France, and the recent establishment of a partnership in the UK. Approximately 31% of Santana de Parnaíba production is expected to be destined for international markets, mainly across LATAM. The investment in the manufacturing site is part of the broader ambition of the Chiesi Group to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2035. The transition to low-global-warming-potential inhalers represents one of the company's most significant decarbonization initiatives, given that inhalers currently account for around 70% of the Group's emissions.

Maria Paola Chiesi, Chair at Chiesi commented:“Our investment in Brazil reflects our belief that industrial innovation, patient care, environmental stewardship and economic performance must advance together. Through the continued development of our manufacturing capabilities, we are demonstrating that decarbonization can and must be embedded within a broader agenda of resilience and healthcare access. People and quality of care must remain at the center of the transition. No patient should have to choose between health and environmental sustainability.”

The story of Chiesi in Brazil reflects a broader commitment to creating shared value. Throughout its 50-year journey, the company has contributed to strengthening healthcare systems, expanding access to innovative therapies, supporting local industrial capabilities, creating skilled jobs and advancing environmental sustainability. Major milestones include the inauguration of its manufacturing facility in 1981, the introduction of respiratory and neonatal therapies, participation in public health initiatives, and the expansion into rare diseases to address unmet patient needs.

According to the Group's Economic Footprint study, Chiesi's activities generated a total economic contribution of €112 million to Brazil's GDP in 2025 and supported more than 3,150 jobs across the economy, with every direct job at Chiesi sustaining nearly seven additional jobs in the country. The company's operations also engaged more than 1,150 Brazilian suppliers, reinforcing its contribution to local industrial development and economic resilience.

Today, Brazil ranks among the Group's largest operations, employs approximately 400 people and reaches millions of patients through therapies for respiratory health, rare diseases, neonatology and specialty care. In 2025 alone, Chiesi Brazil provided treatments to 4.6 million people across the country, reflecting the continued growth and impact of its operations.

Alberto Chiesi, Honorary Chairman of the Chiesi Group said:“Fifty years ago, Brazil became the first country outside Italy to welcome Chiesi's international journey. Looking back, what makes us most proud is the positive impact we have been able to create together with patients, healthcare professionals, institutions, partners and our people. On this special anniversary, I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who, through their dedication, expertise and commitment over the past five decades, have made this achievement possible - especially all the colleagues in the country. Brazil has played a unique role in shaping the company we are today. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on the future, continuing to invest in science, healthcare access, industrial capabilities and sustainable development, so that we can generate value for patients today, for future generations and for the world we all share.”

Chiesi remains committed to building on five decades of partnership with the country, supporting patients, strengthening the healthcare ecosystem and advancing innovative solutions that benefit both people and the planet.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. By adopting the legal form of Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi's commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Chiesi is committed to the principles that underpin the B Corp movement and aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035. With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 30 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,900 employees. The Group's research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit or the website of your local Chiesi affiliate.

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