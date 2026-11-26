MENAFN - Daily Forex) Before traders decide to pursue the EUR/USD today, they must understand Forex volumes will become incredibly low over the next few hours as the U.S holiday takes full effect. With most U.S financial institutions shuttered today and many of them likely to be limited participants on Friday, EUR/USD speculators need to understand they will be attempting to wage in thin markets that could prove quite dull but also be subjected to sudden divergent technical patterns that make no sense via their chart perspectives.

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The EUR/USD has remained within a known range the past handful of days and continues to stay within what can be considered the lower part of its mid-term range. Speculators looking for sudden turnarounds to emerge may find some lucky moments in the coming two days of trading, but they also might find a very quiet set of conditions which offer no proof of trading concepts. Not until early next Monday can Forex traders take the results they are seeing as definite evidence of sentiment.

The absence of the U.S financial institutions cannot be overstated regarding today's price action. Traders who insist on betting on the EUR/USD can use their technical charts, but they need to understand positions by large players were large set by Wednesday early afternoon. Looking for radical changes in direction may prove to be a waste of time. Taking advantage of sudden momentum shifts however is a possibility today and tomorrow, but quick reactions are needed/USD Remains Range-Bound as Fed Rate Expectations Loom

Currently the EUR/USD is near 1.09720 depending on the bids and asks that are fluttering on trading screens. Yesterday's high was near 1.09915 after rising from a low around the 1.09350 area with repeated fights. Inflation data from the U.S continues to pester financial institutions who apparently must contend with the notion the U.S Federal Reserve will raise the Federal Funds Rate on the 9th of December.

However, the important question is if all of the interest rate hike and outlook which will be delivered by the Fed on that date has been priced into the EUR/USD? Traders should certainly expect more volatility to be displayed, but rapid moves may not happen until Monday of next week. But as a note of caution, some large Asian and European institutions may be willing to get into the marketplace over the next half day to take advantage of levels they believe may not exist on Friday. However, that is a suspicious notion and one that may not be helpful. The EUR/USD remains stuck in a lower threshold Quiet Forex Markets Can Still Produce Sudden Price Swings

Traders who are looking for quick hitting wagers today which are producing polite results may find a happy landscape, but they need to understand that holiday trading sometimes produces violent results that are unexpected. This can happen when a financial institution places a transaction which finds an unbalanced market and thus creates velocity that is larger than normal.

Speculators who are targeting prices should certainly keep their goals realistic, trying to overreach for an extra pip or two today may produce frustration. The EUR/USD did show an ability to move higher yesterday, but caution still pervades the broad markets and speculative bets should be treated carefully today while limited price action is seen. Looking for big moves whether up or down should not be the goal today, as a tight range persists.

US Inflation Concerns Continue to Limit the Euro's Recovery Potential

While the EUR/USD remains within the lower edges of its mid and long-term range some traders may continue to wager on higher price action emerging. However, the momentum lower in the currency pair is not an accident. Inflation data remains a shadow that is creating USD centric strength which may still find it has an ability to create downside pressures. Today's trading results are unlikely to suddenly display a change of sentiment in Forex because of the U.S holiday, traders need to simply practice tactical approaches short and near-term Could EUR/USD Trading Return to More Normal Conditions?

The EUR/USD should be treated cautiously today. Tomorrow morning's trading could prove more adventurous if financial institutions believe U.S large players will emerge after Thursday's total banking shutdown in the States. Price fluctuations will rule the next half day of trading as limited volumes are displayed and commercial transactions likely wait for Friday, but may even prefer to be accomplished this coming Monday. Small traders may be free to roam today, but price action may be quite limited.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 1.09725

Current Support: 1.09695

High Target: 1.09810

Low Target: 1.09650Advertisement

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