MENAFN - Daily Forex) Ethereum has spent the past month falling, and the levels that looked like they might hold a few weeks ago are now far overhead. The round number it lost most recently has already flipped from support to resistance.

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Ethereum (ETH), the largest smart-contract platform, is trading below a mark it defended through much of the autumn, part of a broad decline that has pulled the whole market lower's Monthly Decline Deepens as Buying Momentum Fades

The decline has been severe. Ethereum is down around 28% over the past month, and roughly 7% in just the past week, a continuation of the selling that began when it failed to hold the $2,400 level a month ago. What looked then like a pullback has turned into a sustained downtrend, and price has shed hundreds of dollars since.

Today broke the pattern only in tempo. ETH spiked briefly to $1,728 early in the session, then gave the move back and drifted lower to a low near $1,681 before steadying around $1,688.

The day is roughly flat on a 24-hour basis, which after weeks of heavy losses, counts as a pause. A pause is not a bottom, though, and nothing in the session showed the kind of buying that reverses a trend this strong's Former $1,700 Support Becomes Resistance

Ethereum trades near $1,688, little changed on the day but down about 7% on the week and roughly 28% over the past month.

ETH Price | Source: TradingView

The session traced a slow fade. Price touched $1,728 in the first minutes, could not hold it, and declined through the morning to a low near $1,681 before a small bounce brought it back toward the current level.

The round $1,700 number is the immediate hurdle. ETH lost it during the recent decline, and a level that was support is now the first resistance any recovery has to reclaim. Below, the $1,681 session low and the round $1,680 level are the first support, with the $1,650 area the next round level beneath.

The price sits just under $1,700, closer to its session low than its high, which leaves sellers with the upper hand into the next session a Pause in Ethereum's Selloff May Not Signal a Bottom

It would be easy to read a flat day after a steep month as a sign the worst has passed. The setup argues otherwise. Price has stopped falling for a session, but it has done so just below a level it recently lost, and failed breakdowns that stall right under old support often resume once the pause ends. Today's inability to hold even the early spike to $1,728 shows sellers still control the rallies.

The longer figures underline how far the decline has run. Ethereum is down more than 43% year to date and about 43% over the past year, and it trades roughly 66% below the high it set in 2025.

A drop of that size reflects a broad repricing, not a brief dip, and moves like this tend to end with capitulation or exhaustion rather than a quiet flat day. Neither has clearly arrived Would Strengthen the Case for an Ethereum Recovery?

A recovery would start with reclaiming $1,700 and holding above it, turning the round number back into support rather than a ceiling. Beyond that, pushing through the $1,706 area and the early $1,728 spike would show buyers willing to do more than defend the lows.

None of that has happened, and in a downtrend this firmly established, the burden sits entirely with the buyers to prove the decline is over. Holding above $1,680 keeps the session from worsening, but it does nothing to change the larger direction's Next Support Test Could Reveal Whether Selling Is Easing

The next sessions turn on $1,700 and $1,680. A reclaim of $1,700 would be the first sign the selling is easing, while a break below the $1,681 low would signal the downtrend is extending toward lower levels.

Ethereum spent today drifting between the two after failing at its early high, and with the monthly trend still firmly lower, the odds favor another test of support before any recovery takes hold.

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