MENAFN - Daily Forex) Gold remains locked within a price action battle that is intriguing not only its speculators, but drawing the attraction of global investors who want to be heard regarding their viewpoints. The price of the precious metal has been within a pressure filled downward trajectory over the mid-term, but intraday action because of the sheer interest in gold and the large volumes makes wagering still an uneasy task. In the midst of the anxious recent results, traders need to remember today is Thanksgiving in the U.S and golds' largest future market is shuttered until tomorrow.

Top Regulated Brokers1

Gold is now within a price range that will attract speculators who may believe a technical bottom is forming. Technical traders may believe they can see support levels that are going to prove durable, but the price of the commodity has continued to defy its backers. The momentum lower over the past few months cannot be treated casually and simply said to be a cyclical move that will reverse. Certainly gold will move higher, but timeframes cannot be easily predicted. USD centric strength remains a key element in the lower momentum for gold. Yet there will be a parade of people (maybe even a crowd) that is heard that says the price of gold is too low. But for the time being lower prices have remained a power and those looking for upside reversals have likely been hurt if they have been too ambitious Rebounds After Testing Its Lowest Level Since August 2025

The current price of gold is around $3,573.00 and for those looking to participate in the precious metal, they need to make sure the values they are receiving today are actual live prices. Today's action being offered may be coming from CFD markets that offer non-stop trading in the precious metal and are using prices from markets without much actual volume. When the Thanksgiving holiday ends and some trading starts again via U.S futures trading volumes may remain light until Monday.

However, the downwards drift in gold and lower prices cannot be dismissed. Anxious financial markets are still strong and the USD has been a factor. Some speculators and backers of gold may expect this to change and they will likely be prove correct, but when a momentum shift upwards takes hold in a sustained manner for gold remains an important speculative riddle. Gold touched a low of nearly $3,425.00 yesterday, a value last seen in August of 2025 Falling Gold Prices Pose Risks for Both Buyers and Short Sellers

Traders are not often happy about the notion that they should sell something before they buy an asset. The idea of shorting in commodities however is a time honored badge of experience and speculators who do pursue short selling frequently succeed. However, the price of gold testing lows is likely even challenging short sellers at this point as they look at long-term support levels coming into view.

Afterall, selling gold after a sustained downwards move does NOT look logical most of the time. Yet the momentum in the precious metal remains rather solid. There will come a time when selling slows, the question is when. Traders convinced that upside is waiting in the wings and now is the time to look for a reversal upwards better remember the U.S holiday today and lack of volume that exists in markets and will remain questionable going into Friday.

The Difficulty of Timing a Reversal in Gold's Downtrend

Testing the lower realms for a turnaround to occur in gold may seem like a supremely bona fide wager. However, timeframes matter in commodities trading and looking for a reversal to form and take hold and become sustained is not an easy trick to master. In fact it could easily be said it is impossible. Luck has a lot of influence in catching a turnaround in a commodity. The gold market is under extreme pressure, picking the exact moment for a reversal to start happening could prove an expensive test of trading patience the Return of Normal Trading Volumes Clarify Gold's Direction?

Stepping into the gold market short and near-term may prove a very expensive gamble for those placing wagers. Unless there is a real need to trade gold today, speculators may prove wise to wait until Friday morning when volumes begin to increase again. The precious metal looks alluring and wagers will certainly be placed, but waiting for large volumes and market action that is based on global dynamics should be waited on until Friday or maybe even Monday, when the U.S long holiday weekend concludes.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGold Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: $3,585.00

Current Support: $3,560.00

High Target: $3,635.00

Low Target: $3,525.00Advertisement

Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.