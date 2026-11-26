Short

Ask

Monitor Ask prices A Worked Example: The Chart Misses Your Stop, but Ask Reaches It Here's a scenario to properly illustrate how your stop loss can be triggered and your position closed without the chart touching your set target: If for instance you entered a EUR/USD short position at 1.1000 and placed a stop-loss at 1.1030; And a few moments later, the top Bid rises to 1.1028 while the top Ask rises to 1.1030 (a 2-pip spread). In the usual Bid-only chart, the price shows 1.1028, which is still two pips short of your stop loss. However, the Ask had already reached exactly 1.1030 (your stop loss). Under the“short-to-Ask and long-to-bid” rule for trigger execution on platforms like MetaTrader, the execution is evaluated against the Ask, so the stop triggers even though the visible chart has not touched the level. Keep in mind that triggering a stop loss and filling the closing order are two distinct steps. While the stop activates when the prevailing bid or ask quote reaches the set level, the price at which the position closes is determined by the execution process and must be confirmed in the account's trade history. The stop loss trigger price may differ from the final/average price at which the order gets filled A Widening Spread Can Trigger a Stop The spread is the difference between the Ask and Bid quotes. It widens when those quotes move farther apart. A widening spread can cause the relevant quote to reach your stop while the price displayed on the chart remains farther from that level. In the previous example, a 2-pip spread (0.0002) meant that Ask reached the short stop at 1.1030 while the Bid-only chart showed 1.1028. In volatile markets or low-liquidity conditions, a wider spread can increase this visible gap. The trigger condition still depends on the relevant quote reaching the stop level; the final fill price is a separate matter. Spread-related risk is not limited to short positions. A sudden drop in Bid can trigger a long position stop even if Ask has not fallen to the same level. On a Bid-only chart, however, that Bid movement should be reflected in the chart; it is not the same hidden Ask explanation as for a short stop. Spread changes can reflect shifts in liquidity or volatility and do not by themselves indicate broker misconduct. For diagnosis, compare the stop with the quote specified by the applicable trigger rule Is Different from an Early-Looking Trigger It is important to distinguish between the trigger price and the price at which the order is filled. The trigger price answers the question“Why did the order activate?” while the fill price answers the question“Why did it fill at that price?” The trigger is set off when the platform's designated quote (Bid for a long position, Ask for a short position) reaches the set stop loss price. The subsequent fill is determined by the prevailing price during the market-style order execution. Once triggered, an ordinary stop loss does not guarantee execution at the exact stop price. In volatile, low-liquidity, or gap up/gap down conditions, the next available price can be different from the level that activated the order. That difference is the slippage. Slippage explains why a fill may differ from the stop level; it does not explain why the chart and the trigger price appeared to diverge in the first place to Check Before Contacting Your Broker A chart screenshot can establish the visible Bid price and the location of the stop line, but it cannot show the Ask quote that was checked by the server or the full sequence of price updates. Before raising a query, gather the following information in order: The symbol, account type, trade direction (long or short), ticket number, and the exact timestamp of the stop. Confirmation of whether the time shown on your chart or statement matches broker-server time. The price type displayed on the chart (Bid, Ask, Last, or another). Assurance that the chart and the trade come from the same broker and the same account feed. Some brokers have noted that chart feeds and account specific pricing can differ. A direct comparison of the stop level with the closing price recorded in the account history. Any historical Bid and Ask quotes the broker can supply for the precise moment in question. The broker's published execution policy and the stop trigger conditions that apply to the symbol and account type. If the discrepancy is still unexplained, a formal request for the execution explanation or the server-side quote record used at the time of the stop This Mean Your Broker Hunted Your Stop? A chart mismatch alone does not establish manipulation, but it does not prove that the execution was correct either. On MetaTrader Forex accounts, Bid-only chart construction and Ask-based checking of short-position stops can explain an apparently premature trigger. Account-specific Bid and Ask quotes, exact timestamps and execution records are needed to assess an unexplained discrepancy. If those records do not resolve it, request a formal explanation from the broker rather than drawing a conclusion from the chart alone a stop loss execute at a worse price than the stop level? Yes, because stop loss triggers do not guarantee the final execution price. After the trigger condition is met, the order is executed at the prevailing price, which can be worse because of slippage turning on the Ask line show what happened historically? No, because MetaTrader 4 documentation states that history charts are drawn only for Bid prices. Enabling the“Show Ask line” option displays the current Ask on the latest bar; it does not rebuild historical Ask candles or reconstruct past Ask values Forex stop losses trigger on Bid or Ask? Under MetaTrader's documented Forex rules, long position stop losses are checked against Bid and short position stop losses against Ask. Other instruments and execution arrangements can use different rules, so check the applicable broker policy.