Crypto market capitalisation rose 1.3% to $2.08T, returning to the upper half of its weekly $1.93–2.17T range. Bitcoin has recovered above $60K but remains below its 200-week moving average and former support at $62.5K. A drop below $55K could trigger a sharp slide to $42K, but a gradual rise to $64K is much more likely.

The crypto market capitalisation rose by 1.3% to $2.08T, returning to the upper half of the $1.93–2.17T range where it has been trading for the past seven days. Like the stock market, cryptocurrencies rebounded from local lows ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, fuelling hopes of lower volatility through the end of the week, without stop orders being triggered by a break out of the established range. Cryptocurrencies have been rising across the board over the last 24 hours. Among the coins most popular with traders, only Tron (-1.3%) and Cosmos (-0.6%) are showing declines. The top three gainers are Near Protocol (+7.2%), Litecoin (+6.8%) and Hedera (+6.7%). However, over the past seven days, only 11 of the top 100 have gained ground, and over the past 30 days, only six, excluding stablecoins.

Bitcoin has recovered above $60K on the back of a rebound in the US stock market ahead of the long Thanksgiving weekend, finding support in a key reversal area of the past five years. Technically, the balance of power currently favours the bears, who are managing to keep the price below the 200-week moving average and below the previous support area at $62.5K. Should sellers launch a coordinated attack, pushing the price below $55K, the leading cryptocurrency could slide quite sharply and deeply, as happened a year ago and in February this year, with a rapid drop of more than 20%. Under current conditions, this could send the price down to $42K, which we consider a shock scenario. There is a much greater likelihood of quiet trading and a gradual rise towards $64K, which could lay the groundwork for a subsequent recovery.

News Background

Rebounds in the crypto market will be short-lived until the supply of stablecoins and inflows into spot ETFs recover, according to 21Shares. The supply of stablecoins has fallen by $10.7 billion since the Binance hack, the sharpest decline since the collapse of Terra in 2022. Outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs in November to date have reached nearly $5 billion, potentially marking the largest monthly outflow on record.

The largest holders of USDT and USDC stablecoins on the Ethereum network have reduced their balances by $21.9 billion since the start of the year, according to Santiment. The reduction in stablecoin reserves may limit inflows into cryptocurrencies.

The Bitcoin network's hash rate has fallen by 8% over the last 30 days compared with the same period last year. This is the first such year-on-year decline since 2021, when China banned mining, Glassnode notes. Miners' revenue per unit of computing power (hash price) has fallen to a record low. Miners are shutting down equipment amid falling BTC prices and declining mining profitability, and are switching to AI data centres.

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The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved a final rule on reporting for event contracts used by prediction markets. The document will replace the temporary exemptions under which these platforms have been operating since 2017.

What to watch

Base case: in our view, quiet trading and a gradual rise towards $64K are much more likely, which could lay the groundwork for a recovery. A return above the former support at $62.5K would confirm it.

Risk: a coordinated attack by sellers pushing the price below $55K could trigger a sharp slide to $42K (a shock scenario).

Upcoming: US markets are closed for Thanksgiving on 26 November, with a shortened session on 27 November; next week brings ISM on 1 December and NFP on 4 December. Check the economic calendar for more events.

The FxPro Analyst Team