Strong economic data failed to help the US dollar. The slide in US stocks is holding back expectations of Fed rate hikes.

The US dollar failed to capitalise on strong economic data and higher oil prices, falling for a second straight day. The greenback is being weighed down by the continued slide in equity indices, which could act as a brake on the Fed's monetary tightening. The White House's new import duties are adding to the uncertainty. The Budget Lab at Yale University estimates that the average tariff rate will rise from 11.4% to 13.9%.

The upward revision of US third-quarter GDP growth from 3.4% to 4.3% and the acceleration of the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index to 3.3% in October provide a favourable backdrop for the Fed to keep tightening. Both indicators have hit three-year highs, and their trajectory suggests that the central bank still has work to do to bring inflation back to its 2% target and that the economy can withstand higher rates. But can the stock market?

After a brief rally on news that Nvidia's leadership crisis had been resolved, equity indices resumed their decline. Alongside cooling enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, the S&P 500 is under pressure from talk of new White House tariffs and expectations of tighter Fed policy. Good news on the US economy, meanwhile, is turning into bad news for stocks.

EURUSD gained on Tuesday and Wednesday, bouncing off its lowest level since April 2025 at 1.0880, and was trading around 1.0970 as of 10:30 GMT. The pair is in no hurry to extend its slide, as investors weigh the risk that the Fed will slow its tightening cycle because the stock market sell-off is tightening financial conditions. Back in late 2018, Kevin Warsh, now the Fed Chair, urged the Fed not to raise rates while equity indices were falling. The central bank went ahead anyway, and the S&P 500 suffered its worst December since 1931. Then, in early 2019, Jerome Powell began talking about a pause.

There is, however, a crucial difference between now and the incident eight years ago. Inflation is much higher today, and most FOMC officials are concerned about where it is heading.

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Weighing on EURUSD is German GDP growth of just 0.1% in the third quarter, slower than the first estimate suggested. The slowing economy and the political crisis in France could hold back the ECB's rate-hiking cycle, which would bode ill for the euro.

What to watch

Base case: in our view, the stock market slide is restraining expectations of Fed tightening, giving EURUSD a chance to rise, although weakness in Germany and the political crisis in France limit the euro's upside.

Risk: a stabilisation in equity indices would revive bets on an aggressive Fed. Consolidation above 1.10 in the near term and the ability to return above 1.12 over a longer horizon would signal a reversal to the upside for EURUSD.

Upcoming: shortened US trading session on 27 November; ISM on 1 December; NFP on 4 December; the Fed decision on 9 December. Check the economic calendar for more events.

The FxPro Analyst Team