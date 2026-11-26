MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> OpenAI and Cisco have released Shirudo, an open-source cybersecurity tool designed to protect running Linux systems against known vulnerabilities without requiring immediate software updates or system restarts.

Announced on November 23, the joint initiative addresses the security gap between vulnerability disclosure and the deployment of permanent patches, a period during which organisations remain exposed to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks accelerated by artificial intelligence.

Shirudo enables security teams to develop temporary protective mechanisms that block specific activities associated with exploitation while allowing legitimate applications to continue operating. These safeguards, called shields, can be tested, approved and deployed without interrupting running services.

The project remains in pre-release development and is not yet ready for production environments. Its effectiveness depends on underlying Linux kernel capabilities, compatibility with individual systems and the availability of suitable mechanisms to intercept potentially malicious activity.

OpenAI and Cisco demonstrated the technology against Java4Shell, a security vulnerability affecting Java applications. During a controlled test, a shield developed using OpenAI's Codex blocked an attempted exploitation of a running Elasticsearch service without requiring the application to restart.

Cisco also confirmed successful testing against a vulnerability affecting PHP, demonstrating the potential application of the technology across different software environments.

The initiative comes as advances in artificial intelligence accelerate vulnerability discovery and enable attackers to develop exploits more quickly. Organisations responsible for maintaining large computing environments frequently require days or weeks to test software patches, assess compatibility and schedule their deployment.

Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, highlighted the operational constraints confronting cybersecurity teams, saying that“finding a bug today doesn't mean you can patch every system tomorrow”.

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Brockman said collaboration with Cisco would help organisations maintain protection while permanent fixes were developed and distributed. Making the technology publicly available would also allow organisations using common software to share defensive measures rather than independently developing equivalent solutions.

Jeetu Patel, Cisco's president and chief product officer, said infrastructure security needed to evolve to address the speed of AI-assisted attacks. Cisco envisages systems capable of adapting their defensive mechanisms while retaining human oversight of security decisions.

Shirudo relies on extended Berkeley Packet Filter technology, commonly known as eBPF, which allows specialised programmes to operate within the Linux kernel without directly modifying its source code. The technology provides mechanisms for monitoring system activity and enforcing security restrictions.

Artificial intelligence agents can examine vulnerability information, develop protective programmes and evaluate whether proposed safeguards prevent exploitation without interfering with normal operations. Security administrators retain authority over deployment decisions, rather than allowing artificial intelligence systems unrestricted control over critical infrastructure.

Each shield undergoes cryptographic signing and verification before installation. Additional kernel security mechanisms are intended to prevent unauthorised modifications, including attempts by attackers who have obtained elevated administrative privileges.

The platform also incorporates hardware-backed verification through a Trusted Platform Module, allowing administrators to establish whether designated security protections have been installed or removed. Such verification could support compliance monitoring across distributed computing environments.

The underlying architecture draws on Tetragon, an open-source runtime security platform developed by Cisco-owned Isovalent. Shirudo extends that foundation with capabilities specifically intended to support AI-assisted vulnerability mitigation.

Cybersecurity specialists have cautioned that automatically generated protections operating within an operating system kernel require extensive validation. Differences between Linux distributions, kernel versions and application configurations could complicate widespread adoption.

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Amiram Shachar, chief executive and co-founder of cloud security company Upwind, warned that deploying dynamically generated kernel code carried substantial risks. He stressed the importance of comprehensive testing, packaging and automation before organisations could confidently introduce such protections into production systems.

Shirudo is intended to complement conventional patch management rather than replace it. Permanent software updates remain necessary to correct underlying vulnerabilities, particularly where temporary safeguards cannot reliably distinguish malicious operations from legitimate application behaviour.

OpenAI and Cisco envisage distributing validated shields alongside vulnerability disclosures, potentially allowing administrators to introduce interim protections before software vendors complete permanent fixes or organisations finish testing available updates.

The companies are seeking contributions from software developers, cybersecurity researchers and infrastructure operators to improve compatibility, identify weaknesses and evaluate safeguards against different workloads.

Shirudo's source code is available under the permissive BSD 2-Clause licence, while its BPF components are distributed under dual BSD and GNU General Public licences.

The project currently requires specific kernel features, supplementary kernel patches and hardware supporting Trusted Platform Module 2.0.

Developers can access a virtual machine testing environment and a self-guided technical laboratory provided by Isovalent. A technical webinar scheduled for December 15 will examine the platform's architecture, security mechanisms and deployment procedures.