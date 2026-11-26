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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Fine jewellery and prestige fragrances are emerging as priority categories for international luxury brands seeking growth across the Gulf in 2027, despite geopolitical uncertainty and weaker regional sales during 2026.

Hannah Khan and Zainab Talati, co-founders of luxury consultancy The Narrative, said on November 25 that changing consumer preferences, investment in premium retail destinations and demand for personalised services were creating commercial opportunities across the Gulf Cooperation Council. They cautioned, however, that international brands needed to develop strategies tailored to individual markets rather than treating the region as a single consumer base.

Khan identified fine jewellery and high-end fragrances as particularly promising categories over the next three to five years. Opportunities extend beyond conventional retail transactions to bespoke commissions, specialist consultations and sustained relationships with collectors, providing luxury houses with additional avenues for revenue generation.

The assessment comes against a challenging international trading environment. Bain & Company, which released its annual luxury market study on November 18, expects global personal luxury goods sales to reach approximately €367 billion in 2026, representing growth of about 2 per cent at current exchange rates.

The consultancy considers growth of between zero and 4 per cent the most likely scenario for 2027. Its assessment identified geopolitical pressures in the Middle East as a significant constraint on spending, underscoring the risks surrounding expectations of a regional recovery.

Bain projects a contraction of between 10 and 14 per cent in personal luxury goods sales across its combined Middle East, Africa and Oceania market during 2026. Spending by wealthy local consumers has nevertheless provided some support as uncertainty surrounding regional conflicts weighs on purchases by tourists and expatriates.

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Corporate earnings illustrate the difficult operating conditions. Prada Group disclosed in October that its Middle Eastern retail sales had fallen 23 per cent during the nine months ended September 30. The company nevertheless recorded an improvement in regional trading conditions between successive quarters, supported by domestic consumption.

Jewellery appears comparatively resilient. Bain expects worldwide jewellery sales to increase by between 8 and 10 per cent during 2026, outperforming watches, beauty products, clothing and leather goods. Purchases for personal use, rather than exclusively for gifts or special occasions, are contributing to demand.

Chalhoub Group, a major regional luxury retailer and distributor, estimated in May 2025 that the GCC personal luxury market could reach $15 billion by 2027. That forecast preceded the deterioration in regional trading conditions during 2026 and remains subject to uncertainty surrounding tourism, consumer expenditure and economic stability.

The group's figures for 2024 showed that regional luxury jewellery sales increased by 7 per cent to $2.2 billion, while prestige beauty sales climbed 12 per cent to $2.4 billion. Fragrances generated approximately $1.2 billion, accounting for nearly half of prestige beauty expenditure.

Talati identified insufficient involvement of local retail professionals in commercial decisions as a weakness in international luxury companies' regional operations. She argued that boutique managers should have greater influence over purchasing decisions, product availability and promotional activities because of their direct knowledge of customers.

Differences between established shopping destinations and developing cultural centres also have implications for investment. Dubai's international customer base presents different commercial requirements from markets where domestic spending accounts for a larger proportion of demand.

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Property consultancy Savills identified the integration of luxury shopping with hospitality, residential developments, dining and entertainment as an important consideration for retailers evaluating expansion opportunities across the Middle East.

Its 2026 Global Luxury Retail Outlook highlighted Riyadh's hotel development programme as a potential source of additional retail demand. The Saudi capital is expected to record the largest percentage increase in luxury hotel accommodation among global markets with properties currently under construction.

Savills also warned that disruption to aviation routes and higher travel costs could constrain international visitor numbers. The consultancy expects domestic wealth and continued infrastructure investment to underpin demand over the medium to long term.

Saudi Arabia's cultural development programme presents opportunities outside established shopping districts. Khan identified AlUla as a potential location for collaborations involving international design companies, hospitality businesses and local craftspeople.

In Abu Dhabi, Talati highlighted Aldar's Saadiyat Grove development as a setting where luxury retailers could complement cultural institutions through exhibitions, exclusive merchandise and presentations of collections.

Such approaches coincide with changes in the distribution of luxury spending worldwide. Bain estimates that resident consumers will account for between 65 and 70 per cent of global personal luxury expenditure during 2026, with international visitors accounting for the remainder.

Chalhoub's research also found that physical shops remained important to Gulf consumers despite expanding digital commerce. About two-thirds of surveyed consumers preferred purchasing fashion and beauty products in stores, although online platforms played a role in product discovery and research.