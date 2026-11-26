MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> IHG Hotels & Resorts' fastest-growing premium brand marks a new chapter for Muar's hospitality scene, bringing premium accommodation, dining and lifestyle experiences to the destination.

JOHOR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – voco Muar has been officially welcomed to one of Johor's most historic towns with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 25 November 2026. Bringing the brand's signature blend of unstuffy charm, distinctive character and thoughtful touches to the destination, the 107-room hotel marks IHG Hotels & Resorts' debut in Muar and becomes the second voco hotel in Malaysia, following the brand's introduction in Kuching.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the hotel's ownership and management, alongside invited dignitaries and guests. Developed in partnership with KCC Hotel (Muar) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of KCC Holdings Group, the property is located within KCC City Business Park.

A Distinctive Addition to Muar's Hospitality Scene

As IHG's fastest-growing premium brand, voco combines the reassurance of a global hospitality group with the individual character of each property. At voco Muar, this approach brings a contemporary hospitality experience to a town known for its heritage, culinary traditions and commercial activity.

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“Muar is a place many people already know and love, especially for its food, culture and character. With our opening taking place just after the 14th anniversary of its proclamation as Johor's Royal Town, it feels like a particularly meaningful time to become part of the town's story. Being the first international-branded hotel here is something we are proud of, but what matters more is what we can contribute.

We hope to give visitors another reason to stay longer and explore more of Muar, while creating an experience that feels just as welcoming to the local community. Ultimately, we want people to remember us for the care they receive, not just the name above the entrance,” said Brendan Chong, General Manager of voco Muar.

Contemporary Stays and Rooftop Experiences

The guest experience is built around the distinctive hallmarks of the voco brand – 'Come on in,' 'Me time,' and 'voco life,' brought to life through voco hosts. Accommodation ranges from Deluxe Rooms to Suites, with modern amenities and thoughtful touches designed for comfort and convenience. Guests can enjoy local specialities and international favourites at De Muar 1884, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, or meet over drinks at The Owl's Lounge. For an elevated social experience and a taste of the 'voco life', The Ophir Terrace offers a rooftop bar with panoramic views of Muar. Leisure facilities include a rooftop saltwater swimming pool, children's pool, Jacuzzi, steam room and fitness centre.

A New Setting for Meetings and Celebrations

The hotel caters to corporate functions, weddings and private gatherings through a selection of meeting and event spaces. Its 396-square-metre Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 300 guests in theatre-style seating or 200 for banquets, complemented by two function rooms and a boardroom. A rooftop event space on Level 11 provides an additional venue for intimate celebrations and cocktail receptions.

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With its combination of accommodation, dining and event facilities, voco Muar broadens the town's hospitality offerings for both visitors and the local community. Its arrival also provides a new option for corporate travel, social gatherings and short getaways, complementing Muar's established appeal as a heritage and culinary destination.

For reservations and enquiries, visit +60 6-959 8899.

Hashtag: #vocoMuar #vocoHotels #IHGHotelsAndResorts #HotelOpening #Hospitality #Muar #Johor #MalaysiaTourism #VisitJohor2026 #VisitMalaysia2026

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About voco hotels

Designed to stand out from the crowd, voco hotels is IHG's fastest growing premium brand, offering a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct. Each property is characterised by its individual charm, providing guests with something different while also ensuring the reliability of a global brand. With an inviting and unstuffy atmosphere, voco hotels create a space where guests can truly unwind and feel at ease. Centred around the brand hallmarks 'Come on in,' 'Me time,' and 'voco life,' voco delivers delightful and uplifting experiences brought to life by easy-going and attentive hosts.

For more information and to book, visit , and stay connected with us on Facebook and Instagram .

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 7,100 hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,400 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo Premium: Noted Collection, voco, Ruby, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, EVEN Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner, avid Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

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