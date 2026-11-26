MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai has awarded Dh56.5 billion in new contracts for the development of Al Maktoum International Airport, taking the Dh128 billion aviation infrastructure project into another phase of large-scale construction.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the contracts in a post on his official X account on Thursday, November 26, according to the announcement details supplied. Independent confirmation of the precise contract value and the full breakdown of awards remained unavailable at the time of writing.

The figure is consistent with procurement plans previously outlined by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, which had scheduled the award of construction and infrastructure packages exceeding Dh55 billion before the end of 2026.

The expanded airport, located in Dubai South, is scheduled to commence first-phase operations in 2032, with an eventual annual capacity of 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo, making it the world's largest airport by planned passenger capacity.

The construction programme is intended to accommodate the eventual transfer of commercial aviation operations from Dubai International Airport, including the extensive international network operated by Emirates.

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects has identified passenger terminal structures, aircraft concourses, automated passenger transport systems and baggage handling infrastructure among the principal components of its procurement programme for 2026.

Other planned construction packages cover structural frameworks for buildings occupying approximately 1.5 million square metres, southern airfield infrastructure, electricity generation facilities and district cooling systems.

Suzanne Al Anani, chief executive of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, had outlined preparations for awarding contracts covering the foundations and structural development of the western passenger terminal, alongside work on four aircraft concourses.

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The procurement programme also encompasses roofing and exterior building works, which will support the completion of passenger facilities ahead of operational testing.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said on November 17 that groundwork and piling operations were advancing, with more than 100,000 workers deployed at the development site.

Griffiths confirmed that major construction contracts were under negotiation and being awarded, maintaining that the expansion remained on schedule despite disruptions affecting the regional aviation industry.

The airport operator anticipates an extensive commissioning process before commercial passenger operations commence, with at least one year devoted to testing critical infrastructure and technology.

Testing will include baggage handling, passenger check-in systems, wireless connectivity and other operational technologies. Dubai International Airport is expected to remain operational during preparations for the transfer, allowing authorities to assess systems before moving passenger services.

Griffiths has acknowledged the logistical complexity of relocating airport operations across approximately 70 kilometres, with both facilities expected to operate simultaneously during the transition.

Dubai's government is also committing expenditure to transport infrastructure supporting the airport development, recognising that passenger accessibility and workforce mobility will be central to its operation.

The Executive Council of Dubai approved a Dh2 billion extension of the Dubai Metro on November 10, connecting the existing Route 2020 network with Al Maktoum International Airport City.

The three-kilometre extension will feature two stations and is scheduled to begin operations in 2031, ahead of the expanded airport's planned opening.

The project will connect the western passenger terminal with planned airport express services and Etihad Rail's high-speed railway network, providing alternative transport options for travellers and employees.

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Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority will work with the Dubai Engineering Projects Establishment on delivering the extension, which is designed to improve accessibility while reducing pressure on surrounding roads.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, has identified the airport expansion as a central component of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, supporting the emirate's commercial aviation, tourism and logistics industries.

The development programme envisages five parallel runways, two passenger terminals and seven concourses, with more than 430 aircraft parking stands across the completed airport complex.

The additional capacity is intended to overcome physical constraints at Dubai International Airport, where surrounding urban development limits opportunities for substantial expansion.

Construction milestones disclosed by authorities in June included the installation of more than 17,000 concrete foundation piles and excavation exceeding 45 million cubic metres. Completion of a second runway also allowed preparations for rehabilitation of the existing runway.

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects had estimated that employment at the construction site would reach approximately 120,000 workers during peak activity.

Authorities are maintaining investment in Dubai International Airport during the development period. Improvement projects include upgrades to the Terminal 3 access bridge, road connections serving Terminals 1 and 3, and airfield infrastructure designed to improve operational flexibility and accommodate continuing passenger demand.