MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery at Ras Tanura, raising concerns over energy supplies as the conflict between the kingdom and the Yemeni armed movement intensified. Satellite imagery showed thick black smoke around the facility, although Saudi authorities had not confirmed damage to the refinery.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack had caused fires at the installation in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. The Saudi-led military coalition confirmed that its air defences had intercepted aerial threats in Ras Tanura but did not acknowledge a successful strike against the refinery.

The extent of any damage remained unclear, with Saudi Aramco and the Saudi government's communications office offering no immediate public assessment of the refinery's operational status. There was no independent confirmation that refining operations or crude oil shipments had been suspended.

The developments pushed international oil prices higher on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses as traders assessed the potential consequences of further interruptions to Middle Eastern energy supplies.

Brent crude futures rose nearly two per cent to above $93 a barrel during trading, while US West Texas Intermediate crude advanced beyond $83. Both benchmarks had gained more than two per cent on Tuesday.

Tamas Varga, an oil analyst at brokerage PVM, attributed Wednesday's rally to the Houthi announcement and an increase in the geopolitical risk premium attached to crude prices. Trading ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday also contributed to market movements.

Ras Tanura has a daily processing capacity of 550,000 barrels and accounts for approximately 16 per cent of Saudi Arabia's refining capacity. Its proximity to a major crude export terminal gives the installation considerable importance to international energy markets.

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The refinery and the adjoining export terminal perform separate functions, making the operational status of each facility important in determining the consequences for international customers. Damage to refining infrastructure does not necessarily mean crude exports have been interrupted.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on its western export facilities at Yanbu since the outbreak of the war between the United States and Iran disrupted maritime commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. However, its eastern facilities remain important to customers across Asia.

Saree also announced that the Houthis had attacked the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, claiming substantial damage to infrastructure in the Saudi capital.

Saudi civil defence authorities confirmed that 11 people had been injured on Tuesday when a building housing the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, came under attack.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki blamed the Houthis for the incident and pledged a firm response. The building had also sustained damage during an earlier attack on 19 November.

The confrontation widened as the Houthis issued further threats against Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports following coalition military operations against the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

The Houthis warned that Jeddah and other Saudi ports along the Red Sea could become targets if the coalition attacked Hodeidah. The movement also issued warnings to shipping companies operating in the region.

Saree characterised Wednesday's attacks as retaliation for Saudi military operations in Yemen and alleged that coalition strikes had targeted civilian vehicles. His allegations concerning those incidents could not be independently established.

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Fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis intensified in July, ending a period of relative stability in Yemen's civil war as the wider confrontation involving Iran spread across the region.

Houthi attacks have disrupted some Saudi Aramco operations, curtailed international aviation services to Riyadh and forced the postponement or cancellation of major sporting and business events scheduled to take place in the kingdom.

The latest security developments coincided with the publication of official figures showing a substantial recovery in Saudi petroleum export revenues during September.

The General Authority for Statistics said on Wednesday that oil exports had increased by 25.6 per cent compared with September 2025, reaching 87.1 billion Saudi riyals ($23.2 billion).

Petroleum accounted for 75.4 per cent of the kingdom's merchandise exports during September, compared with 68.6 per cent during the corresponding month last year.

Saudi Arabia's overall merchandise exports increased by 14.2 per cent over the same period, while imports declined by 4.3 per cent. The merchandise trade surplus expanded by 74.5 per cent.

The attacks also came ahead of scheduled discussions among members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on 29 November concerning production policy for 2027.

Uncertainty surrounding future production quotas has complicated assessments of global oil availability, alongside expectations of excess supply and the continuing threat of disruptions to Middle Eastern exports.

Saudi Arabia's Gulf export facilities serve major Asian economies, including China, Japan, South Korea and India, which remain significant purchasers of the kingdom's crude oil.