MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BharatGen released Patram 1.5 on Thursday, introducing an artificial intelligence model designed to process complex documents while reducing computing requirements and giving organisations greater control over sensitive information.

The seven-billion-parameter vision-language model can interpret scanned documents, handwritten records, multilingual forms, financial statements and medical reports. Its downloadable model weights allow organisations to deploy the technology on their own computing infrastructure without depending on external AI service providers.

Available under the Apache 2.0 licence, Patram 1.5 permits commercial use, modification and integration into enterprise applications. BharatGen has also made the model accessible through its online Playground, where users can upload documents and test its capabilities.

The release targets banks, insurers, healthcare providers and government departments that handle substantial volumes of paperwork, often containing confidential information, inconsistent formatting and handwritten entries. These characteristics complicate automated processing and can increase administrative costs.

Unlike conventional optical character recognition systems, which typically convert scanned material into text before further processing, Patram 1.5 analyses documents visually. This approach allows the model to interpret relationships between text, tables, charts, stamps, signatures and other elements that may lose their meaning during conventional text extraction.

BharatGen has introduced a feature it calls OCR 3.0, enabling users to specify the information they require through natural-language instructions rather than extracting the entire contents of a document. Results can be delivered in structured formats suitable for integration with existing enterprise software.

A financial institution, for example, could request transaction details from a bank statement, while an insurance company could extract specified information from supporting documents submitted with a claim. Healthcare administrators could retrieve relevant fields from medical records without manually transcribing entire pages.

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Another addition is the model's ability to abstain from answering when information is missing, illegible or insufficient. BharatGen designed this capability to address the tendency of generative AI systems to produce plausible but inaccurate responses when presented with incomplete information.

The distinction carries particular importance for regulated industries, where incorrect extraction of financial amounts, medical information or identification details could have operational and legal consequences.

BharatGen chief executive Rishi Bal said the development focused on improving the interpretation of difficult documents while keeping computing requirements manageable for businesses and public institutions.

The organisation evaluated Patram 1.5 across 49 assessments, comprising 34 public benchmarks and 15 tasks drawn from PatramBench, its proprietary document evaluation framework. The latter assessment included 11,828 test items covering 8,773 document pages.

BharatGen said the model achieved an aggregate score of 83 in its comparative evaluation, matching the highest overall result among participating systems despite having substantially fewer parameters than several competing models.

The developer also reported that Patram 1.5 matched the question-answering accuracy of Qwen3.5-9B across ten assessments while generating approximately one twenty-first of the output tokens produced by the competing model when its reasoning mode was enabled.

Token consumption is an important consideration in determining AI operating costs, particularly when organisations process large quantities of documents. However, BharatGen's comparison measures generated tokens rather than actual processing speeds or comprehensive deployment expenditure.

The benchmark findings represent evaluations conducted by BharatGen itself. Performance across individual organisations will depend on document quality, language, hardware configuration and the specific information required. Independent operational assessments would provide further evidence of the model's reliability and economic advantages.

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Local deployment offers organisations an alternative to transferring confidential documents to externally hosted platforms. Such arrangements could support internal data governance requirements, although organisations would remain responsible for cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, access controls and verification of generated information.

BharatGen lists 24GB of graphics processing memory among the hardware requirements for running its Patram models. Organisations adopting the technology would therefore need to consider infrastructure expenditure alongside potential savings from avoiding external processing charges.

The Playground incorporates tools for combining individual document processing tasks into broader workflows. These include applications for financial services, healthcare, legal documentation and government administration, alongside options for users to configure their own processes.

BharatGen, a government-backed initiative anchored at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, develops AI models covering language, speech and visual information. Its document intelligence programme concentrates on the linguistic diversity and formatting conventions encountered across India.

Patram 1.5 extends the capabilities of the original model introduced in June 2025, which concentrated on answering questions about document images. Intermediate versions expanded its conversational and information extraction functions.

The accompanying PatramBench evaluation framework encompasses 86 document-related tasks, although only 15 were included in the comparative assessment accompanying Thursday's product announcement.