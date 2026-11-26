MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Binance Wallet has introduced Gacha, a digital card-opening service developed through an integration with Renaiss Protocol, allowing users to acquire blockchain certificates representing professionally graded physical trading cards.

The feature, unveiled on November 25, enables participants to purchase packs at predetermined prices and receive randomly selected collectible cards. Each card is represented by a non-fungible token, or NFT, recorded on BNB Smart Chain, while the corresponding physical collectible remains in a secure storage facility operated through Renaiss Protocol's custodial network.

Binance said the service would initially support transactions denominated in USDT, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. Customers will also incur blockchain transaction charges payable in BNB, the network's native cryptocurrency.

Physical redemption will not be available at launch, according to Binance's announcement. Although purchasers receive digital certificates associated with tangible assets, they cannot immediately request delivery of the underlying collectibles. Physical delivery is planned for a subsequent release, with Renaiss responsible for administering the service.

The arrangement marks an extension of blockchain-based asset ownership into the physical collectibles market, where authenticity, condition, scarcity and provenance influence valuations. Unlike conventional digital collectibles, the tokens distributed through Gacha correspond to existing physical merchandise rather than exclusively digital artwork or virtual objects.

Binance has sought to distinguish its role as a technology gateway from the commercial responsibilities of Renaiss. The cryptocurrency wallet provider does not conduct the random draws, maintain custody of collectibles, determine repurchase prices or administer physical redemption. It is also not a counterparty to transactions conducted through the service.

The company said the underlying cards undergo authentication and condition assessment by independent professional grading companies operating under established industry standards, including those associated with Professional Sports Authenticator and Certified Guaranty Company. These assessments provide collectors with standardised information about the condition of individual cards.

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Participants can examine the available collection, probability distribution across rarity categories and applicable conditions before committing funds. Packs contain one collectible each, although customers can purchase and open as many as ten simultaneously. Prices vary according to the composition and rarity distribution of each collection.

The platform incorporates cryptographic mechanisms intended to make card allocation independently verifiable. Before distribution begins for an individual collection, a digital fingerprint of its inventory is registered on the blockchain using a mathematical structure known as a Merkle root.

This mechanism allows changes to the registered inventory to be detected. A verifiable random function generates individual allocation results, accompanied by cryptographic evidence that can be examined against publicly available blockchain records.

Such mechanisms address transparency surrounding random allocation but do not eliminate commercial risks associated with the underlying collectibles. Market valuations can fluctuate, while authentication, physical storage and delivery remain dependent on third-party service providers.

Renaiss provides a repurchase facility under which customers can accept quoted prices for their cards within 72 hours of opening their packs. Repurchase proceeds are denominated in USDT, although the amount offered can change during the eligibility period.

The facility does not guarantee recovery of the original purchase price. Binance has also cautioned that repurchase and redemption arrangements are subject to Renaiss's conditions and may be modified or discontinued.

Cards retained beyond the repurchase period are transferred as NFTs to customers' Binance Wallet accounts. Ownership records can subsequently be examined through BscScan, a public blockchain explorer that provides access to transaction histories and token information.

The combination of randomly allocated merchandise and cryptocurrency payments introduces regulatory considerations that could affect the product's geographical availability. Binance said access would depend on applicable legislation, regulatory obligations and compliance requirements, with restrictions potentially affecting individual accounts as well as entire jurisdictions.

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Binance Wallet services are provided by Binance Barbados Limited. The company specified that the integrated third-party service is unregulated and does not fall under the supervision of Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority or another regulatory authority.

Neither the launch announcement nor the accompanying product information disclosed anticipated transaction volumes, projected revenue or the financial terms of the integration with Renaiss.

Support documentation outlining the proposed physical redemption process specifies that customers will become eligible to request delivery after the repurchase window expires. Shipping charges, supported destinations and processing arrangements will be determined by Renaiss.

Redemption will permanently remove the corresponding digital certificate from circulation, preventing further transactions involving the token once the physical delivery request has been submitted.

Customers seeking to retain their purchases digitally will have access to information identifying the card's original release year, professional condition grade and rarity classification within the particular collection from which it was distributed. AP Crypto News Network

Also published on Medium.