MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Password management company 1Password has disclosed a security breach involving the theft of customer information and proprietary software code after an attacker compromised an employee's corporate GitHub account.

The company confirmed on Wednesday that the intrusion exposed names, email addresses and administrative account information belonging to some customers, but said password vaults, their contents and the encryption keys protecting them remained secure.

Independent cybersecurity specialists have been brought in to assist the investigation and assess the effectiveness of measures taken to contain the breach. The company has not disclosed the total number of affected customers, identified the attacker or explained how the employee's GitHub account was initially compromised.

The Toronto-based company began investigating on 19 November after detecting indications of unauthorised access to the employee's account. The attacker subsequently used the software development platform to obtain source code and introduce malicious software into internal services responsible for processing customer information.

1Password disabled the compromised GitHub account, invalidated a stolen authentication token and removed access established by the intruder. It also replaced or revoked internal credentials that might have been exposed and restored unaffected versions of the compromised services.

The stolen customer records included unique account identifiers, registration dates and details of when users last signed into their accounts. Other information obtained during the intrusion included public cryptographic keys and parameters associated with the Secure Remote Password authentication protocol.

The company maintained that these authentication parameters could not independently provide access to customer accounts. Public cryptographic keys, unlike private keys used to protect sensitive information, are designed to be shared without compromising security.

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A separate concern involves authentication tokens contained in emails issued to customers undergoing account recovery or receiving invitations to establish accounts. The attacker obtained some of these tokens, prompting additional protective measures by the company.

1Password said a small number of customers undergoing these procedures during the breach had been individually notified. Its investigation had found no internal evidence that the exposed provisioning tokens had been used to compromise customer accounts.

The affected tokens require additional authentication before an invitation or recovery procedure can be completed. As a precaution, the company replaced six-digit numerical verification codes with ten-character codes incorporating letters and numbers, substantially increasing their resistance to automated guessing attempts.

The company has advised customers that they do not need to change their account passwords or Secret Keys because of the incident. Account recovery keys were also unaffected, according to its disclosure.

Customers have nevertheless been warned to exercise caution when receiving unexpected communications concerning their accounts. The exposure of names and email addresses creates opportunities for criminals to impersonate the company and send fraudulent security notifications to identifiable users.

Such communications could include purported instructions to reset passwords, accept invitations or initiate account recovery. The company advised customers to access its services directly through its official applications or website rather than follow unsolicited links.

“1Password will never contact you to ask for your account password or Secret Key,” the company said.

The intrusion also extended to the company's continuous integration and continuous delivery infrastructure, which supports the development, testing and deployment of software. Access to this environment raised concerns about the possible exposure of credentials associated with internal infrastructure.

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Although proprietary software was copied from restricted repositories, 1Password said its source code did not contain confidential information belonging to users. The company has strengthened security controls covering software development environments and employee devices while introducing additional monitoring capabilities to detect comparable intrusions.

Its applications and browser extensions remained operational, with the company reporting no disruption to service availability or compromise of those products.

The distinction between administrative records and encrypted vault information is central to the company's assessment of the incident. Its security architecture combines a customer's account password with a separately generated Secret Key to protect stored information.

Neither credential is retained by the company in a form that would allow it to decrypt customer vaults. Consequently, obtaining administrative records from its servers does not automatically provide access to passwords, financial information or other confidential material stored by users.

The company has not specified whether the stolen records predominantly concerned individual subscribers, families or corporate customers. It has also not published a complete chronology establishing how long the intruder retained access to its internal infrastructure.

1Password said it would amend its public incident disclosure if further investigation uncovered information requiring changes to its initial assessment. Customers encountering suspicious communications have been encouraged to contact its support department directly.

The provisioning invitations affected by the incident relate specifically to enterprise account administration through the company's SCIM Bridge and Hosted Provisioning services, which facilitate the management of employee accounts within organisations.