MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain's data protection watchdog has formally reprimanded the Home Office for breaches of privacy legislation that exposed travellers to the risk of wrongful detention and refusal of entry at the UK border.

The Information Commissioner's Office announced the regulatory action on November 25 after finding that the government department introduced a new border screening system without adequate mechanisms for identifying, reporting and correcting inaccurate personal information.

Investigators established infringements of Articles 5(1)(d) and 25(1) of the UK General Data Protection Regulation and Sections 38(1) and 56(1) of Part 3 of the Data Protection Act 2018. These provisions impose obligations concerning information accuracy and the incorporation of data protection safeguards into operational systems.

The regulator said the deficiencies were particularly significant because inaccurate records could influence immigration and law enforcement decisions, potentially subjecting travellers to unnecessary questioning, additional security checks and psychological distress.

The Home Office introduced the system, known as Helios, on October 2, 2024, replacing its Warnings Index platform. Both systems enable officials to check information about individuals crossing the British border against records maintained by relevant authorities.

Unlike its predecessor, Helios operates through a federated architecture that draws information from separately managed databases. Border Force officers cannot directly amend inaccurate information displayed by the platform, leaving responsibility for corrections with the organisations maintaining the underlying records.

The previous system had a dedicated team capable of correcting errors immediately. That facility was unavailable under the replacement platform, while alternative arrangements for processing correction requests had not been adequately established.

Between October 2 and October 11, 2024, employees submitted 87 requests for corrections to the team responsible for maintaining the previous system. The team no longer possessed the necessary capabilities to make those amendments.

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The Home Office acknowledged during the investigation that additional inaccuracies might have gone unreported because employees were uncertain about the procedures they should follow.

Compounding the problem, staff were instructed against including personal information in conventional information technology support requests. The restriction made it difficult to identify affected individuals and communicate the details necessary to rectify erroneous entries.

The department suggested that employees could communicate sensitive information verbally through telephone conversations with technical support personnel, although it acknowledged that this approach was cumbersome.

A temporary reporting mechanism was introduced on October 25, 2025, more than a year after Helios became operational. By March 18, 2026, the Home Office had received more than 6,500 submissions through the arrangement and removed approximately 5,000 inaccurate records.

The commissioner nevertheless expressed reservations about the effectiveness of the interim arrangements, particularly restrictions governing the inclusion of personal information when officers initially report discrepancies.

The Home Office acknowledged an increase in customer complaints following the introduction of Helios and identified approximately 800 instances involving passengers delayed for additional border checks. Officials could not establish how many of those incidents were directly attributable to technical problems associated with the platform.

The department also maintained that it was unaware of individuals experiencing distress because of their encounters with its border services. The regulator did not establish a definitive number of travellers wrongfully detained specifically because of the system's deficiencies.

Joanne Stones, investigations manager at the ICO, stressed that immigration decisions must be based on reliable information and that individuals should have access to effective procedures for correcting errors.

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She said the Home Office needed to ensure that its permanent arrangements enabled prompt identification and correction of inaccuracies, while recognising the operational challenges associated with systems drawing information from multiple independent databases.

The Home Office said it had cooperated fully with the investigation, removed outdated entries and strengthened procedures for updating information. The department said its arrangements would remain under review to ensure compliance with privacy legislation while maintaining border security.

The ICO opted for a formal reprimand rather than a financial penalty after assessing the infringements alongside remedial measures undertaken by the department. The regulator determined that the sanction represented a proportionate exercise of its enforcement powers.

The legislation distinguishes between general processing of personal information and processing undertaken by competent authorities for law enforcement purposes. Both regulatory frameworks require organisations to maintain accurate information and establish appropriate technical and organisational safeguards.

Helios had originally been scheduled for introduction in September 2024, but concerns surrounding information quality delayed its deployment. Home Office officials subsequently authorised the transition after assessing the security and information integrity risks associated with retaining the older platform.

The replacement system offered faster access to information than its predecessor, with responsibility for maintaining individual records distributed among the respective source organisations rather than a central administration team.