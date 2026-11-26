MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> A US federal judge on Wednesday suspended the Federal Communications Commission's early review of broadcast licences held by eight Walt Disney-owned ABC television stations, dealing a setback to President Donald Trump's efforts to exert greater regulatory pressure on media companies.

US District Judge Loren AliKhan granted a preliminary injunction in Washington, finding that Disney and ABC were likely to succeed in establishing that the regulator had violated their constitutional rights by initiating licensing proceedings in retaliation for protected speech.

The ruling prevents the FCC from advancing the early renewal proceedings while the underlying lawsuit remains before the court. It protects the stations against potential adverse licensing decisions arising from that process but does not permanently resolve the constitutional dispute or remove the commission's broader regulatory authority.

AliKhan concluded that the possibility of losing broadcast licences posed a sufficiently serious threat to editorial independence, rejecting the government's argument that the regulatory proceedings did not constitute an immediate injury to the broadcasters.

“This is not a close case,” the judge wrote, assessing whether the broadcasters' interests in obtaining preliminary protection outweighed the government's objections.

The FCC rejected the court's findings, maintaining that its actions were consistent with its statutory responsibilities. A commission spokesperson described the decision as“wrong on the facts and wrong on the law” and expressed confidence that the agency would ultimately prevail.

ABC welcomed the injunction, describing it as an important victory for constitutional protections governing freedom of expression and thanking the court for considering its arguments.

Disney and ABC filed their lawsuit in August after the commission directed eight television stations to submit licence renewal applications considerably ahead of their scheduled expiry dates. The stations' licences were originally due for renewal between 2028 and 2031.

See also UK watchdog finds bird protection duties breached by ministers

The affected broadcasters operate in major television markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Fresno and Raleigh-Durham, giving the proceedings substantial commercial significance for Disney's television business.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr had defended the accelerated review on regulatory grounds, citing an investigation into whether the broadcasters had complied with federal requirements prohibiting unlawful employment discrimination.

Government lawyers maintained that the commission had been examining the broadcaster's employment practices since 2025 and had sought additional information after determining that responses to earlier inquiries were insufficient.

AliKhan questioned the timing of the licensing intervention, which followed a dispute between Trump and ABC over comments made by late-night television presenter Jimmy Kimmel concerning first lady Melania Trump.

Trump publicly called for Kimmel's dismissal following the broadcast. The FCC's Media Bureau subsequently issued its order requiring the stations to submit early renewal applications on April 28.

The judge examined multiple instances in which Trump had publicly advocated action against ABC's broadcast licences, finding that the sequence of regulatory decisions supported the broadcasters' allegations of retaliation.

Disney argued that the commission's actions had forced its television operations to weigh independent programming decisions against the possibility of regulatory sanctions that could jeopardise their ability to broadcast.

The company also maintained that the consequences extended beyond its own operations, creating uncertainty for other broadcasters considering editorial decisions that could attract criticism from the administration.

AliKhan declined, however, to grant the full scope of protection sought by Disney. The broadcasters had requested a wider prohibition against regulatory actions or threats intended to influence their editorial decisions.

See also Peru forecasts 21% export growth to $110.8 billion

The judge determined that the plaintiffs had not identified sufficiently specific prospective actions outside the early licensing proceedings to justify such an extensive injunction.

The decision also leaves the commission able to pursue its separate investigation into possible employment discrimination, distinguishing the disputed licensing intervention from other legitimate exercises of regulatory authority.

Another element of Disney's complaint concerned the FCC's scrutiny of ABC's daytime programme The View and the application of federal rules governing broadcast opportunities for political candidates.

Disney stated that the regulatory pressure had influenced programming decisions ahead of November's congressional midterm elections, with the programme refraining from inviting political candidates to appear.

The commission has maintained that broadcasters using publicly allocated spectrum must satisfy public interest obligations and that its oversight responsibilities include enforcing applicable communications legislation and regulations.

Federal government lawyers had sought dismissal of Disney's lawsuit, arguing that judicial intervention would prematurely restrict the commission's ability to investigate compliance with statutory requirements. AliKhan denied that motion.

The licensing dispute concerns individual television stations owned and operated through ABC subsidiaries rather than a single nationwide network licence. American Broadcasting Companies, the Walt Disney Company and the eight station operators are named as plaintiffs in the proceedings.