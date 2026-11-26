MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Miami International Airport partially restored runway operations early Thursday after a FedEx cargo aircraft overshot a runway during landing, disrupting flights and delaying Thanksgiving travellers across the United States.

The airport confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 8.40pm local time on Wednesday, when the aircraft ran beyond the end of Runway 26R, prompting emergency response teams to attend the scene and authorities to temporarily close three of the airport's four runways.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 operating FedEx Flight 910 from Memphis, Tennessee, to Miami. The federal regulator announced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that neither of the two crew members aboard the aircraft sustained injuries. Emergency personnel from the sheriff's office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found no evidence of smoke or fire when they reached the aircraft.

FedEx confirmed that its aircraft encountered difficulties during landing and said it was cooperating with the investigating authorities. The company expressed relief that its crew had escaped injury but did not identify the cause of the runway overrun.

Airport authorities subsequently reopened a second runway, allowing a gradual restoration of flight operations. The southern runway was available for arrivals and departures, while the diagonal runway reopened at 10.30pm on Wednesday for departures only.

The FAA initially imposed a ground stop on Miami-bound flights, requiring affected aircraft at other airports to remain on the ground until clearance was granted. The restriction was subsequently replaced by a ground delay programme as limited operations resumed.

A federal aviation advisory issued late Wednesday placed the average delay for affected arrivals at 214 minutes, equivalent to three hours and 34 minutes. Maximum delays were estimated at 352 minutes, with restrictions covering departures from airports across the contiguous United States and six Canadian airports.

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The advisory identified the disabled aircraft as the reason for the restrictions and initially established an arrival rate of 20 aircraft an hour. The programme was scheduled to extend into Thursday morning, although federal authorities retained the ability to amend restrictions as airport capacity recovered.

Miami International Airport urged passengers to contact their airlines directly for updated departure information before travelling to the terminal. Officials did not immediately provide a timetable for restoring all four runways or disclose the extent of any damage sustained by the freighter.

Rain and strong winds affected the Miami area on Wednesday evening. Weather conditions had already contributed to aviation delays in South Florida before the FedEx incident, although investigators have not established whether rainfall, runway conditions or mechanical problems contributed to the overrun.

The incident occurred during one of the busiest periods on the American aviation calendar. Miami airport authorities had projected approximately 1.9 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, placing considerable pressure on airline schedules and airport infrastructure.

The US Department of Transportation had forecast the busiest Thanksgiving period for American air traffic in 16 years. Federal aviation officials had advised passengers to allow additional travelling time and monitor airline notifications because adverse weather threatened operations at several major airports.

Wednesday's incident also brought renewed attention to runway safety at Miami International Airport following a fatal cargo aircraft accident on September 6. A Boeing 767 freighter operated by 21 Air on behalf of Amazon overshot a different runway, killing five people on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been investigating that accident. There was no indication that the two runway overruns were connected, and federal investigators have not established a common cause.

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Another incident occurred at Miami airport less than two weeks before the FedEx overrun, involving aircraft operated by Copa Airlines and United Parcel Service. The aircraft collided at a taxiway intersection, where the wing of the passenger aircraft struck the nose of the freighter.

The FedEx aircraft belongs to a fleet type that returned to commercial service in May after federal regulators grounded MD-11 freighters following a fatal United Parcel Service accident in Louisville, Kentucky, in November 2025.

The FAA authorised the resumption of operations after reviewing corrective measures proposed by Boeing. Authorities have not suggested that Wednesday's landing incident involved the technical issues that prompted the earlier grounding of the aircraft type.

The National Transportation Safety Board had not immediately announced its participation in the investigation into Wednesday's incident. Aircraft tracking records identified the FedEx freighter as bearing registration N605FE, while the federal aircraft registry lists its manufacturing year as 1992.

Miami International Airport director Ralph Cutie had advised Thanksgiving passengers before Wednesday's disruption to arrive at the terminal three hours ahead of their scheduled flights because of anticipated passenger volumes.