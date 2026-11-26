MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Several lenders in India have approached the Reserve Bank of India for foreign exchange swaps to contain rising hedging costs following record overseas investment in domestic equities.

Bankers familiar with the discussions said lenders had requested short-term dollar-rupee buy-sell swaps during telephone conversations with central bank officials. The proposed intervention would help banks manage surplus dollar holdings and ease pressure on the currency derivatives market. The RBI has yet to publicly announce a decision on the requests.

Foreign portfolio investors have purchased a record $14.7 billion worth of domestic equities this month, reversing a substantial portion of the withdrawals recorded during the first ten months of 2026. The influx has strengthened the rupee while creating difficulties for banks managing foreign currency balances.

Annualised premiums on one-week dollar-rupee forward contracts climbed 82 basis points this week, while three-month premiums increased by 73 basis points. Regulatory restrictions on exposure to individual counterparties have compounded the difficulties confronting lenders attempting to manage their dollar positions.

Under the proposed arrangement, the central bank would purchase dollars from commercial banks against rupees and simultaneously agree to reverse the transactions on specified future dates. Such operations would reduce pressure on banks to undertake similar transactions with other market participants.

The demand for intervention extends beyond short-dated contracts. The annualised one-year dollar-rupee forward premium reached its highest level since January 2022 on Thursday, having increased by more than 70 basis points over ten days. Importers have also increased currency hedging following the rupee's appreciation, bankers said.

Higher forward premiums make it more expensive for businesses with dollar-denominated payment obligations to protect themselves against adverse exchange rate movements. Companies importing energy, industrial equipment and other overseas goods face particular exposure to changes in hedging costs.

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The pressure presents the RBI with a different challenge from the currency weakness that dominated the foreign exchange market in October. Restrictions on currency derivatives introduced that month were designed to discourage speculative positions against the rupee. The subsequent reversal in portfolio flows has altered conditions in the banking system.

Foreign investors withdrew approximately $31 billion from domestic equities between January and October. November's purchases have been supported by comparatively resilient corporate earnings and a reallocation of international investment away from markets heavily exposed to artificial intelligence stocks.

The rupee has emerged as Asia's strongest-performing currency this month, although renewed increases in international oil prices have complicated its recovery. Brent crude climbed above $96 a barrel on Thursday, reviving concerns about energy import expenditure and domestic inflation.

Amit Pabari, managing director of currency advisory firm CR Forex, said higher crude prices could increase import costs, intensify inflationary pressures and restrict the scope for further rupee appreciation.

The proposed swap operations also carry implications for domestic banking liquidity. When the RBI purchases dollars through the initial leg of a buy-sell swap, it releases rupees into the banking system. That liquidity is subsequently withdrawn when the transaction matures.

Managing the additional rupee liquidity could become particularly important as the monetary policy committee confronts mounting inflationary pressures. Consumer price inflation reached 6.09 per cent in October, exceeding the upper boundary of the central bank's tolerance range.

The committee is scheduled to meet between December 2 and 4, with financial markets anticipating an increase in the benchmark lending rate from its current level of 5.50 per cent.

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Separate figures published by the RBI on Wednesday showed that the central bank was a net purchaser of dollars for the fourth consecutive month in September. Net purchases amounted to $6.94 billion, following substantially larger purchases of $43.26 billion in August.

The September transactions comprised gross dollar purchases of $82.18 billion and sales of $75.25 billion, reflecting the scale of foreign exchange operations undertaken by the monetary authority.

The central bank's outstanding net forward dollar sales reached $239.2 billion at the end of September, increasing from approximately $200 billion a month earlier. Additional buy-sell swaps would entail further commitments to deliver dollars at maturity.

The RBI has already employed currency swaps extensively through a special facility introduced on June 8 to attract overseas funding. The arrangement covered foreign currency non-resident bank deposits, external commercial borrowings and overseas foreign currency borrowings.

That programme provided participating lenders with favourable currency conversion and hedging arrangements, encouraging banks to mobilise foreign currency funding without incurring conventional market hedging expenses.

Central bank figures showed that foreign currency non-resident deposits mobilised under the facility amounted to $133 billion between June 8 and August 31.