MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Oil prices slipped on Thursday, reversing early gains as traders assessed mounting threats to Middle Eastern energy supplies following Houthi claims of an attack on Saudi Arabia's largest refinery and Iranian assertions that tankers had struck naval mines.

Brent crude futures fell 82 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $93.79 a barrel by 0939 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude had traded at $83.83 earlier, gaining 15 cents before broader selling pressure emerged during European trading.

Thursday's retreat followed substantial gains on Wednesday, when Brent advanced 3.5 per cent and West Texas Intermediate climbed 2 per cent. Both benchmarks had faced sustained downward pressure during November amid expectations that recovering Middle Eastern exports could contribute to a global supply surplus.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for targeting Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery and Riyadh's financial district on Wednesday, raising concerns about the widening geographical scope of the regional conflict and its implications for energy infrastructure.

Ras Tanura occupies a strategically important position within Saudi Arabia's petroleum industry, combining refining operations with infrastructure supporting crude exports. Any prolonged disruption at the complex could affect international deliveries of petroleum products and crude oil.

Saudi authorities announced the interception of missiles and drones associated with Houthi attacks. The full extent of any damage to refinery infrastructure and its consequences for production and export operations remained unclear.

Maritime security concerns intensified after Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy claimed two oil tankers had encountered naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, resulting in fires and explosions. The Iranian army separately announced that an oil tanker had caught fire following a mine strike.

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Independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the incidents remained limited, including whether the separate Iranian military statements referred to overlapping events.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also disclosed an incident involving an explosion near a tanker off the UAE coast, adding to concerns surrounding commercial navigation through Gulf waters.

Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, warned that the widening conflict threatened to interrupt the recovery of regional oil shipments. Gulf crude exports increased last week, he said, although the broader trend remained downward.

The disruption comes at a particularly sensitive juncture for international energy markets. Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had recovered towards levels recorded before the conflict, encouraging expectations that improving physical supplies would ease pressure on global inventories.

Crude prices had fallen by approximately a quarter during the first three weeks of November before renewed security concerns prompted a partial recovery. The competing influences of potential oversupply and geopolitical disruption have complicated pricing decisions for refiners, commodity traders and institutional investors.

Higher shipping insurance premiums and additional operational precautions could increase the delivered cost of crude even where production facilities remain operational. Importers dependent on Gulf supplies face particular exposure to disruptions affecting tanker movements.

Attention is also turning towards ministerial meetings scheduled for November 29 involving the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, where producers are expected to address production policy for 2027.

The alliance faces a complicated negotiating environment following the UAE's departure from the group. Iraq and Kazakhstan are seeking upward revisions to assessments of their production capacity, an important consideration when determining future output allocations.

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Higher recognised production capacity could strengthen their positions during negotiations over national production targets. Any collective decision to increase supplies would need to account for expectations concerning global demand, commercial inventories and the availability of export infrastructure.

US petroleum inventory figures provided some support for crude prices. The Energy Information Administration said commercial crude inventories increased by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels during the week ended November 20.

The increase was smaller than the 1.5 million barrels anticipated by market analysts. Commercial crude inventories remained approximately 3 per cent below their five-year seasonal average, notwithstanding the accumulation of stocks.

Commercial inventories exclude crude held within the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is maintained separately for emergency requirements. Weekly changes in commercial stocks provide traders with an indication of the balance between domestic production, imports, refinery consumption and exports.

Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity and currency research at Kotak NEO, identified the $97 to $98 range as an important resistance area for Brent, while placing potential support between $87 and $88 a barrel.

Trading activity was affected by the Thanksgiving public holiday in the United States, with no official West Texas Intermediate futures settlement scheduled for Thursday.