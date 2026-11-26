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Lenders have frozen billions of dollars in AI financing tied to Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent since mid November.

It follows the US Commerce Department ruled that data-centre operators in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil need a licence before buying advanced AI chips.

The aim is to stop Chinese tech groups from renting abroad the computing power they can't buy at home. An upsized $6.6 billion loan sought by Bain Capital's Bridge Data Centres is among the deals on hold, over reports that ByteDance uses its Malaysian sites.

Money pulled from these projects will be redeployed quickly, because demand to fund Ai remains enormous. Lenders will simply be far choosier about where it goes.

Before discussing yield, they now want to know who owns the chips and who rents the capacity. They also want to know whether a single rule change from Washington could shut the project down.

Some AI companies will borrow cheaply and others will struggle to borrow at all, and over time investors will see the difference in returns.

AI is the most debt-heavy build-out in a generation. Firms with easy access to credit build faster, sign customers first and lock them into long contracts. Their margins widen while their rivals' narrow.

Over several years, the gap shows up in earnings, and earnings drive share prices.

US-aligned chipmakers are the biggest beneficiaries. Every compliant data centre on the planet still needs their hardware, and the curbs likely increase their pricing power by making it harder and costlier for anyone to compete.

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We remain bullish on AI and on the leading American chip designers, and this rule likely strengthens their position. Large cloud platforms, power producers and equipment makers serving approved projects stand to gain from the same flow of money.

Income investors are more exposed. Data-centre companies across Asia-Pacific have borrowed around $49 billion since 2023, much of it from banks and private credit funds.

A lot of that debt was priced as steady, contracted income, much like a toll road. The Bridge Data Centres pause shows how quickly one tenant's political exposure can reprice an entire facility.

Spreads that looked generous a month ago may prove too thin for the policy risk they now carry.

Shareholders in Southeast Asian data-centre operators could see a similar re-rating. Those operators whose tenants clear compliance easily are likely to attract Western capital on better terms. Meanwhile, those relying heavily on Chinese demand could find financing dearer, slower, and harder to roll over.

Even the winners carry risk. When capital is funnelled toward a small group of approved names, valuations can run well ahead of earnings.

Major indices are already heavily weighted toward a handful of tech giants, so one soft quarter from a market leader can move the whole market.

A crowded trade can stay crowded for a long time, yet it leaves little room for disappointment.

And as history teaches us, Washington could also change course.

It may tighten the rules again and lengthen the list of restricted users, or loosen them as part of a broader trade deal with Beijing. Assets priced for a permanent split would then reprice sharply.

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Beijing, I believe, will almost certainly respond by pouring state money into domestic chips.

Its engineers have repeatedly surprised Western analysts by doing more with less. A homegrown processor that closes the performance gap faster than expected would test current assumptions about who captures AI's profits.

Compliance now belongs in investment analysis alongside earnings growth, margins and debt levels.

A company's revenue can depend heavily on customers who might be cut off overnight. A fund's yield can lean on tenants who may struggle to pass a lender's review. A valuation premium may only hold as long as current policy does.

Money will keep pouring into AI, and, I believe, likely in greater volumes than ever.

But a growing share of it will go to a smaller group of companies whose supply chains satisfy both Washington and the banks, and those companies are positioned to take a larger share of the sector's profits.

Nigel Green isdeVere CEO and Founder

Also published on Medium.