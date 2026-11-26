MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Singapore is assessing the impact of sweeping US semiconductor export restrictions as Washington intensifies efforts to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced artificial intelligence chips through overseas data centres.

The US Bureau of Industry and Security has placed Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International and six other businesses operating across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand on its trade blacklist, citing risks associated with the diversion of advanced computing technology to unauthorised users.

The restrictions, effective from November 23, require the companies to obtain licences for transactions involving products subject to US export regulations. Applications will generally face a presumption of denial, potentially disrupting access to critical computing equipment and technology.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed on Tuesday that Singapore would continue investigating Megaspeed and cooperate with Washington on enforcement matters while maintaining its position against directly implementing unilateral export controls imposed by foreign governments.

The blacklisting follows broader restrictions introduced on November 19 requiring US export licences for shipments of designated advanced semiconductors and associated equipment to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil. The rules also target access to substantial amounts of computing power by China-based businesses through overseas facilities.

For Singapore, the measures threaten to complicate its ambitions to become a leading regional centre for artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing and semiconductor-related investment. Businesses purchasing advanced processors could encounter longer procurement cycles, additional compliance costs and greater scrutiny of their ownership structures and customers.

The distinction between physical chip shipments and remotely accessible computing capacity is central to Washington's regulatory changes. Chinese companies can use processing power housed in overseas data centres without physically importing restricted semiconductor equipment into China.

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Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry has indicated that the government is examining the implications of the new requirements while seeking to protect legitimate businesses' continued access to advanced semiconductor technology.

Speaking during a visit to Australia, Wong said Singapore was working with American authorities to develop mechanisms for exchanging information and facilitating enforcement. He stressed that Singapore would not tolerate companies exploiting its position as an international trading centre to circumvent restrictions through dishonest practices.

Wong said equipment purchased by Megaspeed had been routed to other countries rather than entering Singapore as its final destination. Establishing whether domestic laws had been breached required information about the eventual recipients and verification of commercial documentation.

The government has acknowledged difficulties obtaining information from American authorities. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said police had repeatedly sought assistance concerning Supermicro, a US manufacturer of computer servers whose equipment was relevant to investigations into suspected false declarations.

Megaspeed has maintained that its commercial activities are lawful and that it complies with American export controls. Its inclusion on the Entity List represents an administrative restriction rather than a criminal conviction.

Among the businesses affected by Washington's blacklisting is Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore), a subsidiary of Chinese technology group Alibaba with commercial connections to Megaspeed.

The affair has also intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's corporate governance following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive on November 23, eleven days after his resignation amid controversy surrounding his personal conduct and relationship with a former Megaspeed executive.

Nvidia's board said it had received input from senior US government officials before determining that Huang's return presented no national security risk. The company has established a committee of independent directors responsible for overseeing export compliance and national security matters.

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US lawmakers have questioned whether Nvidia exerted inappropriate influence over the Commerce Department's investigation into Megaspeed. Democratic members of Congress have sought information concerning contacts between company representatives and officials responsible for export enforcement.

Singapore faces a separate diplomatic challenge in preserving commercial relationships with China while reassuring Washington about the integrity of its technology supply chains. Wong reiterated that Singapore maintains constructive relations with both powers and opposes being forced to choose between them.

Singaporean investigators began examining Megaspeed in February 2025 over suspected offences involving potentially inaccurate declarations concerning server purchases. Authorities said the investigation was initiated independently rather than at Washington's request.

Alice Huang, formerly Megaspeed's chief executive and chairperson, was questioned and had her passport temporarily impounded. Singapore's authorities subsequently determined that insufficient evidence existed to prosecute her over the suspected declaration offences.

She nevertheless received a formal warning after police determined that she had knowingly provided inaccurate information about her involvement with Megaspeed. Her passport was returned on February 26, 2026, and she was prohibited from re-entering Singapore.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said four individuals and four companies had been charged between February 2025 and July 2026 in cases involving offences including fraudulent representations concerning server purchases. Such offences can carry prison sentences of up to 20 years.