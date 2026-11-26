MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> ManageEngine will present enhanced artificial intelligence governance and autonomous IT management capabilities at GITEX Global 2026 in Dubai, targeting enterprises seeking greater control over AI deployment and cybersecurity risks.

The enterprise technology division of Zoho Corporation announced on Thursday that its participation at the exhibition, scheduled for 7–11 December at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, would centre on agentic AI, intelligent automation, integrated cybersecurity and operational resilience.

A principal component of the exhibition will be the expanded capabilities of AD360, ManageEngine's identity and access management platform, which incorporates tools for identifying, monitoring and governing autonomous AI agents operating across enterprise networks.

The technology allows organisations to assign responsibility for individual AI agents to designated employees, regulate access permissions and enforce security policies across different computing environments. It also provides visibility into large language models deployed within organisations, addressing concerns about unauthorised access to sensitive corporate information.

Unlike conventional AI assistants that primarily respond to instructions, agentic AI systems can undertake multistage tasks, interact with software applications and execute actions with varying degrees of autonomy. Their deployment introduces additional security considerations because automated systems may require access to databases, internal applications and confidential records.

Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, vice president of revenue operations at ManageEngine, said the challenge facing enterprises was moving beyond technology adoption towards ensuring that AI operated within secure and accountable governance frameworks.

He identified greater oversight of autonomous agents as an increasingly important requirement for organisations across the Middle East, particularly as businesses integrate artificial intelligence into operational processes previously managed by employees.

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ManageEngine's AD360 platform received an additional security component, SecureAI, on 16 November. The software is designed to identify AI agents, evaluate associated risks and regulate their interactions with enterprise applications and information resources.

SecureAI supports several enterprise AI environments, including Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft Foundry, Google's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Zoho's Zia Agents. Its centralised inventory enables administrators to examine automated identities operating across these platforms rather than managing each environment separately.

The company will also demonstrate capabilities for securing systems using Model Context Protocol, an emerging technical standard that enables AI applications to interact with external tools and information sources. Such connections can extend automation capabilities but also create additional pathways through which sensitive information could be accessed.

ManageEngine's exhibition programme will cover automated handling of routine IT service requests, diagnosis of infrastructure failures, troubleshooting of unsuccessful software updates and analysis of cybersecurity alerts. The company says these functions are intended to reduce manual workloads while retaining human supervision and records of automated decisions.

The demonstrations follow ManageEngine's announcement in May that it was introducing Zia Agents, its proprietary autonomous AI technology, across its enterprise management software portfolio. That deployment extended automation beyond individual applications into interconnected IT management functions.

For corporate technology departments, the integration of autonomous agents presents challenges concerning accountability and access management. Organisations must determine which actions software can undertake independently, which require employee approval and how permissions should change when automated systems are modified or withdrawn.

These considerations are particularly relevant to government departments, financial institutions and other regulated enterprises operating under requirements governing information security, operational continuity and data protection.

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ManageEngine is supporting its regional operations through data centres located within the UAE, enabling customers to retain information domestically where required. The company also offers locally installed software and cloud deployment options, allowing enterprises to select infrastructure arrangements suited to their operational and regulatory obligations.

Its GITEX participation comes as technology suppliers increasingly combine cybersecurity and IT administration functions, reflecting demand for closer coordination between departments responsible for maintaining digital infrastructure and those charged with protecting it.

ManageEngine has identified geopolitical uncertainty and changing cybersecurity threats as factors influencing regional technology investment priorities, with organisations placing greater emphasis on infrastructure resilience and identity management alongside automation.

GITEX Global organisers have incorporated a dedicated agentic AI programme into the December exhibition, alongside discussions covering digital sovereignty, cybersecurity governance and the deployment of artificial intelligence across commercial and public sector organisations.

The event will begin with the GITEX Scale Summit on 7 December, followed by four days of exhibitions and business meetings. Its relocation to Expo City Dubai forms part of a restructuring of the annual technology gathering announced by organisers last year.

ManageEngine will operate from Hall 17, Booth C40, where its technical specialists will demonstrate products covering service management, infrastructure monitoring, enterprise analytics, endpoint administration and cybersecurity operations.