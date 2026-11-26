MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Apple has withdrawn Chinese artificial intelligence companion app Talkie from its App Store worldwide, citing sexual content following allegations that its virtual characters engaged children in inappropriate and abusive conversations.

The decision, confirmed by November 25, affects the distribution of a popular chatbot developed by Shanghai-based MiniMax, a publicly listed artificial intelligence company. Talkie remained available through Google Play, where it has registered more than 50 million downloads, despite mounting concerns about the effectiveness of its child protection mechanisms.

Parents in Australia and the United States have described instances in which children encountered sexually inappropriate dialogue, manipulative behaviour and degrading language while interacting with virtual characters. Some children reportedly developed strong emotional attachments to their digital companions, experiencing distress when parents intervened and restricted access.

Apple identified sexual content as the reason for removing the application. MiniMax has not publicly addressed detailed questions concerning the allegations, its age verification procedures or the effectiveness of safeguards intended to prevent inappropriate interactions involving minors.

Talkie carries an age rating of 18 and above on major application stores. However, concerns persist about its reliance on users declaring their ages, a mechanism that child protection advocates consider insufficient to prevent younger users from accessing potentially harmful material.

Google said Talkie had carried an adult classification on its platform since early 2024 and that restrictions prevented accounts belonging to minors from downloading applications with that designation.

Talkie's published child protection policies prohibit sexualised content involving minors, harassment, bullying and material likely to cause psychological harm. The allegations raise questions about whether automated moderation systems consistently enforce those restrictions during personalised conversations.

See also Bank of England flags sharper AI share correction risks

The removal coincides with changes to Apple's age classification requirements for applications offering virtual relationships. Developers must declare whether their products facilitate romantic or sexual interactions involving digital companions, with qualifying applications receiving a minimum age rating of 18.

Apple has set January 12, 2027, as the deadline for developers to complete the updated declarations. The requirements also cover applications facilitating dating or relationships between real people.

The commercial implications for MiniMax remain uncertain. Research firm Unique estimated that Talkie attracted approximately 11 million monthly active users across its mobile application and website in October 2026. Market intelligence company Sensor Tower identified the United States, the Philippines and Mexico as important markets for the platform.

Australia's government is pursuing legislation that would impose broader obligations on digital platforms to prevent foreseeable harm. The proposed Digital Duty of Care framework would extend accountability to companies operating artificial intelligence companion services.

Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells said companies failing to prevent harm associated with emotional dependency could face penalties reaching A$100 million under the proposed legislation.

Research published by Australia's eSafety Commissioner illustrates the extent to which children have incorporated artificial intelligence into their daily lives. A survey involving 1,950 children aged between 10 and 17 found that 79 per cent had used an artificial intelligence assistant or companion.

Among children who had used these technologies, 54 per cent reported doing so for personal or social purposes, while 20 per cent had sought guidance concerning their mental health or wellbeing.

The regulator has warned that companion services can encourage emotional dependency and expose children to inappropriate material. An examination of four companion platforms earlier this year identified shortcomings in age verification. Talkie was not among the services examined.

See also Hugging Face identifies oversight gaps in AI swarms

Privacy concerns have accompanied questions about content moderation. Talkie's privacy policy permits conversations to be used for service improvements while excluding their use for advertising and marketing.

Together AI, a technology infrastructure provider distributing a MiniMax speech model, corrected a description suggesting that Talkie conversations had been used as training material. The company said MiniMax had informed it that the description was inaccurate. The precise composition of the training data remains undisclosed.

Australia's information privacy regulator has expressed concern about using children's personal information to train large language models, questioning whether such practices serve children's interests or are necessary for operating artificial intelligence systems.

China introduced restrictions in July governing interactions between minors and artificial intelligence companions. Domestic platforms, including MiniMax's Xingye service, face prohibitions on establishing intimate virtual relationships with children and requirements to mitigate emotional dependency.

MiniMax disclosed in its Hong Kong listing documentation that an earlier version of Talkie had been temporarily withdrawn from Apple's marketplace between December 2024 and February 2025 in certain jurisdictions. The company subsequently introduced an updated application.

Talkie and Xingye together generated more than 60 per cent of MiniMax's revenue in 2024. The company ceased separately disclosing the contribution of its chatbot operations this year.