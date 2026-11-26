MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Standard Chartered's cryptocurrency custody business, Zodia Custody, disclosed a security breach on Thursday that exposed client and employee information, although its investigation has found no evidence of unauthorised financial transactions.

Zodia Custody chief executive Richard Clark confirmed that the incident was detected on Monday, November 23, prompting the company to temporarily suspend a service that enables institutional customers to connect their systems directly to its digital asset custody platform. The service has since been restored.

“Based on our investigation to date, there have been no unauthorised transactions,” Clark said, addressing concerns over the security of digital assets entrusted to the company by institutional investors and financial businesses.

The investigation established on Tuesday that an unauthorised party had gained access to limited customer information. The compromised data included organisational details and, in the case of a small number of customers and employees, business contact names and email addresses.

Zodia has notified affected customers and regulatory authorities. The company has not disclosed the precise number of individuals or organisations affected, the identity of those responsible or the full technical circumstances surrounding the unauthorised access.

Clark's account distinguished between the exposure of customer information and the movement of assets held in custody. His assessment of transaction security was based on the findings available at the time of Thursday's disclosure.

The incident comes at a sensitive stage in Standard Chartered's expansion of its digital asset business, following the announcement on October 21 of definitive agreements to acquire full ownership of Zodia Custody and incorporate its regulated operations into the banking group.

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Standard Chartered shares were trading 2.6 per cent higher in London on Thursday, despite the disclosure. The bank has not announced any revision to its digital asset business strategy in connection with the security incident.

The exposure of business contact information presents security concerns even when customer funds remain unaffected. Criminals can potentially exploit such information to impersonate financial institutions, distribute fraudulent communications or attempt to obtain confidential account credentials through targeted phishing campaigns.

There was no indication on Thursday that the information obtained from Zodia had been used for such purposes. Nor has the company identified whether the intrusion involved artificial intelligence, compromised credentials or vulnerabilities in its software infrastructure.

Zodia's custody architecture incorporates offline storage of cryptographic keys and multiple transaction authorisation requirements. These arrangements are designed to restrict unauthorised transfers and separate the infrastructure protecting digital assets from other operational systems.

The company primarily serves institutional customers rather than individual cryptocurrency traders. Its services are intended for financial organisations requiring secure storage, transaction management and operational controls for digital assets.

Standard Chartered's acquisition agreements cover Zodia Custody Limited, the parent company of regulated operating entities in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Luxembourg. The October announcement made completion subject to regulatory clearances and customary transaction conditions.

The bank outlined plans to combine Zodia's regulated custody operations with its established digital asset activities within its securities services division, creating a more unified offering for institutional customers managing conventional securities alongside blockchain-based assets.

Ying Ying Tan, global head of securities services and digital assets at Standard Chartered, identified the acquisition as part of the bank's investment in institutional custody capabilities and its international financial services platform.

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A separate component of the transaction involves transferring Zodia Custody's digital asset software and professional services operations to Zodia Solutions, an independently operated business established under Standard Chartered's innovation and investment division, SC Ventures.

The separation is intended to allow Zodia Solutions to supply technology infrastructure to financial institutions, including Standard Chartered itself, while the banking group integrates regulated custody operations into its wider business.

Standard Chartered had indicated when announcing the transaction that existing custody customers would continue receiving services without disruption arising from the acquisition. No change to those arrangements has been announced following the security breach.

Zodia's international expansion has included obtaining a payment institution licence from Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in June, extending its regulatory permissions to cover transfers involving electronic money tokens alongside cryptocurrency custody services.

Standard Chartered also introduced spot trading in bitcoin and ether for institutional customers in the United Arab Emirates in September, broadening its participation in regulated digital asset markets.

Zodia Custody was established in 2020 through a partnership between Standard Chartered and Northern Trust. Investors supporting the proposed standalone technology business include Northern Trust, NAB Ventures, SBI Ventures Asset, Further Ventures, Emirates NBD, Investcorp and Standard Chartered's SC Ventures. Craig Perrin was named chief executive of Zodia Solutions in October.

AP Crypto News Network