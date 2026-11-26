Switzerland Reports First AI-Enabled Cyberattacks On Critical Infrastructure
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Deutsch
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Erste Cyberangriffe auf kritische Infrastruktur mit KI-Agenten
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Read more: Erste Cyberangriffe auf kritische Infrastruktur mit KI-Ag
العربية
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سويسرا تسجّل أولى الهجمات السيبرانية باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي على بنيتها التحتية الحيوية
Read more: سويسرا تسجّل أولى الهجمات السيبرانية باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي على بنيتها التحتية ال
There are currently five confirmed cases, Florian Schütz, director of the Federal Office for Cyber Security, told Swiss public radio SRF on Thursday.
According to him, three of these attacks targeted critical infrastructure, and in two cases the attacks were successful. Schütz said there were no major disruptions in this context. It is still unclear who was behind the attacks.More More Foreign Affairs Cyberwar brings frontline to heart of European infrastructure
This content was published on Apr 27, 2026 The threat of malicious attacks on Swiss power, telecommunications and transport is rising.Read more: Cyberwar brings frontline to heart of European infrastru
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