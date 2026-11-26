Deutsch de Erste Cyberangriffe auf kritische Infrastruktur mit KI-Agenten Original Read more: Erste Cyberangriffe auf kritische Infrastruktur mit KI-Ag العربية ar سويسرا تسجّل أولى الهجمات السيبرانية باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي على بنيتها التحتية الحيوية Read more: سويسرا تسجّل أولى الهجمات السيبرانية باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي على بنيتها التحتية ال

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In recent days, the federal government has received its first reports of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure carried out with the aid of AI agents. These incidents signal a shift in the cyber threat landscape, according to the Federal Office for Cyber Security. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland reports first AI-enabled cyberattacks on critical infrastructure This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 09:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

There are currently five confirmed cases, Florian Schütz, director of the Federal Office for Cyber Security, told Swiss public radio SRF on Thursday.

According to him, three of these attacks targeted critical infrastructure, and in two cases the attacks were successful. Schütz said there were no major disruptions in this context. It is still unclear who was behind the attacks.

More More Foreign Affairs Cyberwar brings frontline to heart of European infrastructure

This content was published on Apr 27, 2026 The threat of malicious attacks on Swiss power, telecommunications and transport is rising.

Read more: Cyberwar brings frontline to heart of European infrastru