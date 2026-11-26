MENAFN - Swissinfo) North Korea has ordered the closure of the Swiss diplomatic mission and expelled its head. This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 09:46 1 minute

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

More from this aut English Departm

العربية ar كوريا الشمالية تطرد رئيس البعثة الدبلوماسية السويسرية Read more: كوريا الشمالية تطرد رئيس البعثة الدبلوماسية السو

This comes in response to Switzerland's sanctions on the Songdowon International Children's Camp, accused of transferring Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories to North Korea and indoctrinating them with Russian propaganda.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported that the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed that arrangements are currently being made for the departure of the head of the office.

Edited by Veronica De Vore

More More Foreign Affairs North Korea expels Swiss diplomatic mission head

This content was published on Nov 25, 2026 North Korea orders head of Swiss diplomatic mission to leave the country.

Read more: North Korea expels Swiss diplomatic mission