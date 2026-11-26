Silicon Valley Races Ahead With AI As Switzerland Takes Slow Lane
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“It's very stormy here,” says Angela Müller, managing director of AlgorithmWatch Switzerland, over the phone from Silicon Valley.“Not just the weather, but the AI debate as well.”
Müller is one of around a dozen experts from the fields of research, business, civil society and the media in Switzerland who are in San Francisco this week to prepare for the global AI summit in Geneva in June. They have been invited by Swissnex, a government agency that promotes Swiss science worldwide, and the Mercator Switzerland Foundation.More More How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI sector
This content was published on Dec 10, 2024 The arrival of AI firms, OpenAI and Anthropic, raises hopes that Switzerland has the firepower to forge a prominent role in the industry.Read more: How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI s
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