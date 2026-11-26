Deutsch de Silicon Valley rast, die Schweiz plant Original Read more: Silicon Valley rast, die Schweiz

MENAFN - Swissinfo) United States artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic is going public as the Swiss government fine-tunes its regulatory framework for the technology. Yet even in the US, some people feel things are moving too fast. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Silicon Valley races ahead with AI as Switzerland takes slow lane This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 10:00 4 minutes Marc Allemann, SRF

“It's very stormy here,” says Angela Müller, managing director of AlgorithmWatch Switzerland, over the phone from Silicon Valley.“Not just the weather, but the AI debate as well.”

Müller is one of around a dozen experts from the fields of research, business, civil society and the media in Switzerland who are in San Francisco this week to prepare for the global AI summit in Geneva in June. They have been invited by Swissnex, a government agency that promotes Swiss science worldwide, and the Mercator Switzerland Foundation.

More More How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI sector

This content was published on Dec 10, 2024 The arrival of AI firms, OpenAI and Anthropic, raises hopes that Switzerland has the firepower to forge a prominent role in the industry.

Read more: How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI s