Swiss Groundwater Levels Reach Record Lows
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Des niveaux historiquement bas pour les nappes phréatiques suisses
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Read more: Des niveaux historiquement bas pour les nappes phréatiques su
This is the finding of a preliminary assessment by the National Groundwater Monitoring Programme (NAQUA), the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) told news agency Keystone-SDA following a report by Swiss public radio SRF. Small groundwater reserves in the Alps and the Jura are particularly affected.
In fractured rock, spring flow rates decline rapidly during periods of drought. Some, such as the spring at Cormoret in the Bernese Jura, have even dried up completely. Groundwater levels have also fallen sharply in the small river valleys of the Swiss plateau and on the southern slopes of the Alps.Significant rainfall deficit
While recent rainfall has already enabled small groundwater reserves – which have limited storage capacity – to replenish, the FOEN states that above-average rainfall over several months will be required for the levels of major aquifers to recover.More More Climate solutions How much water is left under Switzerland? Nobody can say yet
This content was published on Aug 24, 2026 At a vital spring in canton Fribourg, a record drought revealed a reassuring amount of water, but a shifting supply picture.Read more: How much water is left under Switzerland? Nobody can sa
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