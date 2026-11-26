Français fr Des niveaux historiquement bas pour les nappes phréatiques suisses Original Read more: Des niveaux historiquement bas pour les nappes phréatiques su

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The drought has taken a heavy toll on groundwater reserves in Switzerland. Between June and September, more than a third of monitoring stations recorded historically low levels. By comparison, less than a tenth of stations showed record lows during the heatwaves of 2018 and 2022. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss groundwater levels reach record lows This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 10:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This is the finding of a preliminary assessment by the National Groundwater Monitoring Programme (NAQUA), the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) told news agency Keystone-SDA following a report by Swiss public radio SRF. Small groundwater reserves in the Alps and the Jura are particularly affected.

In fractured rock, spring flow rates decline rapidly during periods of drought. Some, such as the spring at Cormoret in the Bernese Jura, have even dried up completely. Groundwater levels have also fallen sharply in the small river valleys of the Swiss plateau and on the southern slopes of the Alps.

Significant rainfall deficit

While recent rainfall has already enabled small groundwater reserves – which have limited storage capacity – to replenish, the FOEN states that above-average rainfall over several months will be required for the levels of major aquifers to recover.

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