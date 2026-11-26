Swiss Skilled-Labour Shortage Continued To Ease In 2026
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La pénurie de main-d'oeuvre qualifiée a poursuivi son repli en 2026
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Read more: La pénurie de main-d'oeuvre qualifiée a poursuivi son repli en
Specialists in the health and construction sectors remain in high demand.
At 115 points, the index measuring this shortage of skilled labour is 7% lower than in 2025 and has returned to the level recorded in 2018, Adecco stated on Thursday in its annual study. The decline is, however, significantly less pronounced than the 22% drop recorded last year. The indicator had reached its highest level of 191 points in 2023.
Demand for skilled staff has remained particularly strong in the healthcare, construction and technology sectors. Doctors, healthcare managers, nurses and midwives still top the list across all six major regions. The number of vacancies in the sector rose by 23%, while the number of jobseekers increased by 10%. This points to a high staff turnover rate. Furthermore, reflecting the ageing of the Swiss population, the need for care and support is growing.More More Pharma supply chains Why unemployment in Switzerland is increasing more than elsewhere in Europe
This content was published on Feb 24, 2026 The number of people in Switzerland who are out of work increased for the second year in a row. This contrasts with the situation in the European Union.Read more: Why unemployment in Switzerland is increasing more than elsewhere in E
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