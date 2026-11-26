Deutsch de Mehrheit befürwortet Elektroschockpistolen für Transportpolizei Original Read more: Mehrheit befürwortet Elektroschockpistolen für Transportpo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In Switzerland, the transport police could be allowed to use stun guns – known as tasers – in the future. This proposal met with partial approval during the consultation process on the necessary legislative framework, which concluded on Thursday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss political parties mostly back use of tasers by transport police This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 11:50 1 minute Keystone-SDA

According to the draft bill, tasers may only be used in conjunction with body cameras. The latter are to switch on automatically as soon as a taser is deployed. The proposals put forward by the Swiss government also regulate the use of real-time video surveillance and its analysis using artificial intelligence.

More More Demographics Bodycams on Swiss trains: will they keep trouble off the rails?

This content was published on Aug 19, 2024 Body cameras will be worn by transport police officers on Swiss trains to help de-escalate conflicts and increase accountability.

Read more: Bodycams on Swiss trains: will they keep trouble off the r