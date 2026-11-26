Swiss Political Parties Mostly Back Use Of Tasers By Transport Police
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Mehrheit befürwortet Elektroschockpistolen für Transportpolizei
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According to the draft bill, tasers may only be used in conjunction with body cameras. The latter are to switch on automatically as soon as a taser is deployed. The proposals put forward by the Swiss government also regulate the use of real-time video surveillance and its analysis using artificial intelligence.More More Demographics Bodycams on Swiss trains: will they keep trouble off the rails?
This content was published on Aug 19, 2024 Body cameras will be worn by transport police officers on Swiss trains to help de-escalate conflicts and increase accountability.Read more: Bodycams on Swiss trains: will they keep trouble off the r
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