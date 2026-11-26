Français fr Cyberattaque contre la FIFA: des données personnelles touchées Original Read more: Cyberattaque contre la FIFA: des données personnelles touc

MENAFN - Swissinfo) World football governing body FIFA, which is based in Zurich, has been the target of a cyberattack. Hackers have managed to gain access to personal data held by the federation. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Hackers gain access to personal data at FIFA in cyberattack This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 12:32 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The cyberattack gave the hackers“unauthorised access to a limited amount of personal and professional data”, a FIFA spokesperson told the German news agency DPA on Thursday. The federation is working to get to the bottom of the matter in collaboration with the relevant authorities, including the judicial authorities, it added.

The Zurich-based organisation has not provided any further details on the nature of the cyberattack it suffered. According to DPA, however, this incident is not linked to the controversial plan by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to sell the World Cup rights to investors, a plan that has since been abandoned.

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