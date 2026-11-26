MENAFN - Swissinfo) A ban on“killer robots” capable of autonomously targeting humans will have to wait at least another two years. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Geneva AI weapons summit delivers modest deal – what comes next? This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 13:29 7 minutes

Annegret Mathari has been reporting on International Geneva for more than two decades. For swissinfo she covers the UN and other Geneva-based international organisations. She writes on international diplomatic negotiations, human rights issues, humanitarian aid, armed conflicts, health and the environment.

More from this aut

A weeklong United-Nations-backed conference in Geneva aimed at banning killer drones ended on November 21 with only a minimal compromise.

What did states agree on?

The Review Conference on the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) failed to adopt a mandate to negotiate a legally binding treaty to control autonomous weapons. At the heart of the Swiss-led talks were questions of human control over killer drones, accountability and compliance with international humanitarian law.

While a majority of states, including Switzerland and more than 300 NGOs, supported a legally binding deal, major military powers and their allies, such as the United States and Russia, were against starting treaty negotiations.

All decisions must be approved by consensus.

They argued that existing international humanitarian law is sufficient. They also warned against restrictions that could limit military innovations, and insisted that states need flexibility to develop and deploy emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

However, after five days of talks in the Swiss city, the 128 states parties agreed by consensus to give the Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) a two-year mandate to develop an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS), without prejudging whether it will ultimately be legally binding.

This does not mean autonomous weapons are completely unregulated in the meantime. Existing international humanitarian law, based on the Geneva Conventions and rules governing the conduct of warfare, already applies to all weapons systems. However, there is currently no specific international treaty regulating or prohibiting autonomous weapons, and no internationally agreed rules defining the level of human control required over such systems.

More More International Geneva Pressure mounts on states to regulate autonomous weapons

This content was published on Nov 16, 2026 Negotiations on an agreement regulating autonomous weapons are scheduled this month in Geneva. Expectations for an agreement are low.

Read more: Pressure mounts on states to regulate autonomous we