Français fr La Suisse conserve son titre de championne d'Europe du rail Original Read more: La Suisse conserve son titre de championne d'Europe du

MENAFN - Swissinfo) With an average of 2,578 kilometres travelled and 73 train journeys per person per year, the Swiss comfortably retained their title as Europe's train champions in 2025. The other countries are far behind. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss retain title of European rail travel champions This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 13:45 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Compared with the previous year, Switzerland recorded a further increase in both the number of kilometres travelled (+2.4%) and the number of journeys (+3.5%), the Public Transport Information Service (LITRA) announced on Thursday.

With 2,578 passenger-kilometres, Switzerland is nearly 900 kilometres ahead of the countries ranked behind it, namely Hungary, Austria and France. With just 99 passenger-kilometres, Greece ranks last in terms of rail usage in Europe.

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