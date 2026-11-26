Swiss Retain Title Of European Rail Travel Champions
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La Suisse conserve son titre de championne d'Europe du rail
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Read more: La Suisse conserve son titre de championne d'Europe du
Compared with the previous year, Switzerland recorded a further increase in both the number of kilometres travelled (+2.4%) and the number of journeys (+3.5%), the Public Transport Information Service (LITRA) announced on Thursday.
With 2,578 passenger-kilometres, Switzerland is nearly 900 kilometres ahead of the countries ranked behind it, namely Hungary, Austria and France. With just 99 passenger-kilometres, Greece ranks last in terms of rail usage in Europe.More More Climate adaptation Our 24-hour rail adventure from Switzerland to Denmark
This content was published on Mar 19, 2026 Swissinfo journalist Kristian Brandt and his daughter took the train from Switzerland to Denmark instead of flying. Is it worth it?Read more: Our 24-hour rail adventure from Switzerland to De
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