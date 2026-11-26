Français fr Berne n'aurait pas dû accepter en 1994 le Rwandais Félicien Kabuga Original Read more: Berne n'aurait pas dû accepter en 1994 le Rwandais Félicien K

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland should not have admitted Félicien Kabuga in the country in 1994. The entry visa granted to one of the alleged masterminds behind the genocide of the Tutsis in Rwanda was the result of an“arbitrary decision” by the authorities which was“non-compliant”, according to the Swiss government. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss entry visa for alleged mastermind of genocide in Rwanda was 'non-compliant': report This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 14:17 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Born in 1935, according to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, Kabuga was able to enter Switzerland legally on July 22, 1994. The previous month, on June 9, while the genocide in Rwanda was underway, the director of the Federal Office for Foreigners (OFE) – now the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) – had issued him with a visa to enter Switzerland, as well as to eight members of his family.

This was despite the fact that the Swiss foreign ministry had intervened on several occasions to have the visas cancelled or to prevent these individuals from entering the country.

More More Foreign Affairs How Switzerland let an alleged mastermind of the genocide in Rwanda slip away

This content was published on May 14, 2024 In 1994 Switzerland failed to arrest one of the world's most wanted men. We look back at the case of Félicien Kabuga 30 years after the genocide in Rwanda.

Read more: How Switzerland let an alleged mastermind of the genocide in Rwanda slip