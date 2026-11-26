Français fr L'emploi progresse en Suisse au troisième trimestre Original Read more: L'emploi progresse en Suisse au troisième trim

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss labour market expanded in the third quarter across industry, construction and the services sectors. However, the outlook has dimmed somewhat. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Employment in Switzerland rises in third quarter This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 15:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

During the period under review, employment excluding agriculture rose by 1.2% year-on-year, totalling 5.684 million jobs, according to the employment barometer published on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office. Compared with the previous quarter, however, it fell by 0.3%, after adjustment for seasonal variations.

At the end of September, the statistical office recorded 2.370 million part-time jobs, 68.7% of which were held by women. The proportion of women in total employment stood at 46.6%.

By sector, employment in the secondary sector rose by 0.9% to 1.150 million jobs, while the tertiary sector climbed by 1.3% to 4.534 million jobs.

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