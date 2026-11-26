Deutsch de Protestaktionen gegen den Auftritt von Anna Netrebko in Basel Original Read more: Protestaktionen gegen den Auftritt von Anna Netrebko in Русский ru В Базеле готовят акцию протеста против концерта Анны Нетребко Read more: В Базеле готовят акцию протеста против концерта Анны Нет

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Ukrainian Association of Switzerland is campaigning against an upcoming appearance in Basel by the controversial Russian-Austrian opera star Anna Netrebko. In addition to an online petition, a protest is planned outside the Stadtcasino on Monday, when her performance is scheduled to take place. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Protest planned in Basel against Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 16:26 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

However, this protest will not be very large, Halyna Iliasevych Rauber from the Ukrainian Association told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The police permit was granted subject to restrictions, so as not to disrupt the Christmas market taking place there.

“There will be about ten of us,” said Iliasevych Rauber.“And we are not allowed to hold the protest directly in front of the Stadtcasino, but only at a location some distance away.” The protest will nevertheless be visible, partly through the unfurling of a red carpet.

+ Controversial Russian soprano Anna Netrebko returns to Zurich

Ukrainians accuse Netrebko of being close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. They claim she supported Putin during his election campaign and celebrated her birthday at the Kremlin.

She has also been photographed with a representative of the pro-Russian separatists from the occupied territories in Ukraine. A nuanced post by Netrebko on social media is not enough to credibly distance herself from the war in Ukraine, activists say.

Concert to go ahead

Despite the petition, which has gathered over 700 signatures, the Basel concert is going ahead. The operator of the concert hall maintains that it is not responsible for the content. And the organiser, Thomas Dürr of Act Entertainment AG, told Swiss public radio SRF that he had booked Netrebko as a soprano, not as a speaker.

The soprano's controversial reputation has not deterred her fans from attending the concert. Tickets, costing upwards of CHF442 ($530), were close to being sold out four days before the concert date.

In Lucerne, a performance by Netrebko in 2024 was cancelled due to its timing and geographical proximity to the Ukraine peace conference that took place at the nearby resort of Bürgenstock. The Zurich Opera House also initially removed the star from its programme, only to welcome her back with open arms. In July 2027, Netrebko will appear as Mimì in the opera La Bohème at the Zurich Opera House.

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