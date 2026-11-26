MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - A Brazilian project providing tourism services that cater to the cultural and religious needs of Muslim travelers will serve as a global reference after being unanimously approved at the 127Session of the UN Tourism Executive Council, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from the 22to the 25of this month. In addition to being approved by acclamation, the initiative received the endorsement of Indonesia, Iran and Nigeria.

The proposal grew out of experiences in São Paulo and Foz do Iguaçu and is based on the National Guide to Muslim-Friendly Tourism, developed by the ministry in partnership with the Federation of Muslim Associations of Brazil (Fambras), the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), the Brazilian Tourism Board (Embratur) and the International Halal Academy, according to the ministry.

The project establishes global parameters for Muslim-friendly tourism. Led by UN Tourism's Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness, the initiative provides for common terminology and minimum standards for welcoming Muslim travelers, including food, prayer spaces, privacy in accommodations and specific services during Ramadan, the holy month of Islam when Muslims fast during the day, according to the ministry.

The project also includes standardized mapping of religious and cultural infrastructure, the development of multilingual digital tools and training for tourism professionals. The initiative distinguishes Muslim-friendly hospitality from formal halal certification, which is when a product or service is certified as halal (permissible under Islam) by companies accredited to issue the halal certification.

“Seeing an initiative born in Brazil unanimously approved by UN Tourism and becoming a global reference demonstrates the strength of our tourism diplomacy. We are exporting our experience in hospitality and showing that Brazil is not merely keeping pace with changes in global tourism, but leading the development of a more inclusive sector prepared to welcome visitors from all cultures,” Brazil's Tourism Minister Gustavo Feliciano said in material released by the ministry.

Among the cities in Brazil with initiatives promoting halal tourism is Foz do Iguaçu, cited by the ministry. The Foz do Iguaçu municipal government began work on halal tourism by signing a memorandum of understanding with the ABCC and halal certifier Cdial Halal.

According to the ministry, the approval marks the end of Brazil's presidency of the UN Tourism Executive Council for the 2025–2026 term. Brazil's participation was led by acting minister Fernanda Norat, representing Feliciano. In Abu Dhabi, Brazil secured the vice presidency of the UN Tourism Executive Council for 2027, alongside Bulgaria. Ghana was elected to the presidency.

At the session, Brazil also formally backed a proposal presented by the UAE on tourism and air connectivity, which was also approved by the UN Tourism Executive Council. The initiative seeks to strengthen coordination between civil aviation policies and joint tourism promotion.

The Brazilian Ministry of Tourism's mission to the UAE included commitments beyond leading the 127th Session of the UN Tourism Executive Council, including Norat's meetings with UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq and UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais, as well as bilateral meetings with delegations from Indonesia and Angola, according to the ministry.

Read more:

Foz do Iguaçu launches Muslim-Friendly Program

São Paulo state prepares for Muslim tourism

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Brazil Tourism Ministry

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