Brazil Boosts Exports To Tunisia By 26%
Brazil's trade surplus is up 39% to USD 250 million. Total trade, the sum of exports and imports, rose 19.1% this year to USD 406.6 million.
Brazil's main exports include soybeans, totaling USD 171.4 million, up 49.2%, and corn, at USD 62.9 million, up 74.4%. Other Brazilian exports to the North African country include unmanufactured tobacco, frozen beef, vegetable oils and sugar.
In the other direction, Tunisia's main exports to Brazil are olive oil, aluminum waste and scrap, taps and valves, and dates. Despite a decline in overall Tunisian sales to Brazil, olive oil exports are up 41.1% this year through October compared with the same period last year, totaling USD 9.97 million. Imports of aluminum waste and scrap, totaling USD 7.5 million, rose 232.9%. Meanwhile, imports of taps and valves fell 11.2% this year, to USD 5.59 million.
Read more:
Mission brings Brazil closer to Morocco, Tunisia
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Fethi Belaid/AFP
The post Brazil boosts exports to Tunisia by 26% appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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