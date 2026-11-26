The just-released minutes of the ECB's October meeting confirmed the central bank's current tightening bias. Given that many ECB members had already been in favour of a rate hike at the October meeting, a December hike looks almost like a done deal. On a slightly different note, the minutes also shed new light on the ECB's internal arithmetic: a large number of members can still fall short of a majority.

Here are the most important passages from the minutes:

Waiting until December to get a better picture of the longer-term inflation forecast. "The December projections, which would extend the forecast horizon to include 2029, would provide an updated integrated assessment of how the energy shock, AI-related dynamics, the shift in financing conditions and all other relevant developments were shaping the inflation outlook and the surrounding risks."

Concerns about the growth outlook. "Looking ahead, members generally agreed that tightening financial conditions and the renewed spike in energy prices would have a negative effect on growth, although its magnitude remained to be seen. The decline in demand for loans suggested a stronger adverse effect on activity than had been seen so far, although some of the effect from higher rates on private investment spending, housing and consumption might be attenuated by the weaker exchange rate."

Inflation remains primarily an energy price shock (for now). "Members concurred with the assessment presented by Philip Lane in his introduction, noting that, on the one hand, energy prices had increased beyond the baseline path foreseen in the September ECB staff projections, which was likely to raise inflation further in the near term and keep headline inflation well above target over the coming year. On the other hand, underlying inflation had remained broadly stable in recent months and wage growth data had moderated further."

Some concerns about sticky inflation. " Regarding the near-term outlook, on the one hand, it was clear that inflation would be higher for longer than previously expected. On the other hand, the latest data for inflation in the HICP excluding energy and food suggested a slightly better outlook than previously expected, but allowing for pass-through from higher energy prices would suggest a higher core inflation trajectory at or above the level seen in the adverse scenario. It was suggested that perhaps underlying inflation could become sticky at around 2.5% rather than receding."

Not giving up on those indirect effects. "Regarding the direct, indirect and second-round effects from higher energy prices, thus far it was mostly direct effects that were materialising. Indirect effects had overall remained limited, as expected, and so far there were no material signs of second-round effects. However, the fact that energy prices had risen even higher and for longer, together with the signals from input prices and selling price expectations, suggested that indirect effects would become stronger over time and some second-round effects would eventually materialise, as already anticipated to a degree in the September projections."

A large number is not a majority. "A large number of members noted that, as the incoming data since the September Governing Council meeting had confirmed the case for further policy tightening, they could have supported raising interest rates at the current meeting. These members stressed that a further rate hike was warranted in light of the deteriorating inflation outlook, while acknowledging elevated uncertainty, the impact of higher yields on financial conditions and the limited evidence so far of second-round effects."

All in all, a clear confirmation of the ECB's tightening bias, based on the assumption that high energy prices will eventually still translate into broader inflationary pressure; a development that is not yet the case.

Preparing for a December hike

Today's minutes confirmed ECB President Christine Lagarde's message at the October press conference. The fact that several ECB members openly advocated a rate hike, even if they fell short of a majority, sends a clear signal. If the macro backdrop at the upcoming December meeting (on 18 December) is similar to the one in October, a rate hike is a done deal. The only limitations to this 'done deal' scenario we have heard since then, at least from the doves, are that oil prices and financing conditions could move quickly, potentially in a direction making another hike obsolete.

Looking at these external circumstances, oil prices have indeed fallen significantly since the ECB's October meeting but are not much lower than when the September staff projections were conducted. As regards financing conditions, the drop in bond yields since September will bring little respite for ECB doves. Last but not least, the latest weakening of the euro will probably enter the ECB's radar screen again these days. Since the September projections, the nominal effective exchange rate has lost some 3%. Adding all these elements together, there will be very little reason to give the 'all clear' on inflation.

Let's stick with the next round of ECB staff projections for a minute. Next to changes in the so-called technical assumptions, the most interesting elements of the forecasts will be the forecasts for wage growth and core inflation. Up to now, the ECB seems to stick to the traditional approach that higher energy prices will eventually translate into higher core inflation and wage growth. Even if there haven't been any indications of such developments so far.

When it comes to wage growth forecasts, in particular, the ECB has been much more optimistic than, for example, the Survey of Professional Forecasters. In our view, final demand remains under too much stress from higher energy prices and labour market insecurity to eventually see a significant increase in core inflation. Instead, corporate profit margin squeezing will be the new game in town. So far, the ECB has had a different view. Let's see whether this could change at the December meeting.

Today's minutes as well as recent official comments confirm our view that the ECB will hike again by 25bp at the December meeting. Beyond the December meeting, however, the path for monetary policy is less obvious. In fact, it will depend on whether the still-not-visible impact of higher energy prices on the rest of the economy eventually materialises. We are less convinced than the ECB and therefore think that additional rate hikes in 2027 would do more harm than good.